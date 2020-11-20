New Details About Jen Harley's Sex Tape And The Blowout Fight Between Her And Baby Daddy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

On the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, we got to catch up with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who, since Jersey Shore ended, has become a father.

But not everything is sunshine and roses for this reality TV star because in April of 2018, he and his now ex-girlfriend/baby mama, Jen Harley, got into an blowout fight on social media.

Mature, right?

After the couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky, earlier in the month, a fight broke out, it during it, it was revealed that there might be a Jen Harley sex tape out there.

What are the new details about Jen Harley's sex tape?

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2018 drama between Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

They aired out their dirty laundry on social media.

In the first scathing Instagram Story post, Ortiz-Magro wrote, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

"Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #Facts and #YeahhhhhhBuddyyyy.

The second post had a poll in which he asked fans to vote yes or no: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year? #GiveMeYourThoughts.”

Harley shot back in her own Instagram story, posting, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Harley then posted a text exchange with her and Ortiz-Magro in which he threatened to send the alleged Jen Harley sex tape to her grandmother as well as Jen's son, Mason, who she has from a previous relationship.

"And now I'm blocked," "Pls take it down," "U wanna block me and tarnish my name bc u got caught," the texts to Harley read.

Ronnie then wrote, "This is going to Mason and ur grandmother" attached with a video of a woman’s face. Harley then wrote, "What kind of man says this sh*t[.] He's going to send videos of me to my 11 year old son!!"

For two grown adults who are parents to a newborn, their behavior is beyond toxic.

Ronnie and Jen have since moved on.

Weeks before the premiere of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie took to Instagram to show off his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

“I found someone that adds to my happiness,” said in an interview.

“You know, she really does make me happy. She supports me. She loves me and that’s something that I’ve always looked for," he continued.

"And I feel like that’s [some]thing that I have not gotten in return and it’s [some]thing that I’ve always given to other people.”

The same day Ronnie introduced his new gal to the world, Jen took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new beau, Justin Hensley, which made fans think the pair were trying to one-up each other on the social media platform.

When does Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

