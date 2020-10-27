Tiffani Thiessen Reprises Kelly Kapowski Role In New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Trailer — Meet Her Husband, Brady Smith

Kelly Kapowski is back!

Tiffani Thiessen, who famously starred in the iconic ‘90s sitcom Saved by the Bell and a few of its spin-off shows and specials, made her triumphant return to the small screen in the latest trailer for the Saved By the Bell reboot on Oct. 27.

Her on-screen love interest, Zack Morris, who is played by none other Mark-Paul Gosselaar, also appeared in the trailer — and they’re still together!

Although Thiessen and Gosselaar had some serious on-screen chemistry back in the day, there’s a different man starring in Tiffani’s off-screen life.

Who is Tiffani Thiessen’s husband, Brady Smith?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Tiffani Thiessen’s husband, Brady Smith.

What is Brady Smith’s age?

Brady Smith was born on December 29, 1971, which makes him a 48-year-old Capricorn.

What does Brady Smith do for a living?

Brady Smith is an actor, and you’ve probably seen him in a few things.

He’s made guest appearances on shows like Judging Amy, Charmed, CSI: Miami, The Closer, The Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and of course, White Collar, opposite his wife.

He’s also starred in a few made-for-TV movies, like Psycho Yoga Instructor, Hush Little Baby, The Perfect Daughter, and Love Always, Santa. AKA, he's a Lifetime Movie Network staple.

Smith has had recurring roles on the television shows Alexa and Katie, Happyland, and Parks and Rec.

He and Tiffani have a daughter, Harper Renn Smith.

Harper Renn Smith was born on June 15, 2010, which means she officially entered double-digits this year!

According to Thiessen’s Instagram, the 10-year-old loves to play outside, play the piano, and help her mom in the kitchen.

“Harper Renn Smith- my one and only daughter. You are my first born which automatically makes you special,” Thiessen wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on National Daughter’s Day this year.

“But you definitely don’t need any help in that department as you continue to show your special qualities to us everyday,” she continued.

“I love you beyond words. To the [moon] and back. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. I cherish this role more any [sic] any other,” she added.

They also have a son, Holt Fisher Smith.

Holt Fisher Smith was born on July, 1, 2015, which makes him 5 years old.

On National Son’s Day this year, Thiessen also penned a heartwarming tribute to her “one and only son.”

“Holt Fisher Smith- you are my little bundle of joy that continues to make us laugh and giggle, all wrapped up in the sweetest, kindest most sincere little package that is you,” she wrote.

“I am one lucky mommy to have you as my one and only son. I love you to the [moon] and back,” she added.

Brady Smith and Tiffani Thiessen wrote You’re Missing It together.

The couple who works together apparently stays together! Brady Smith and his wife co-wrote a children’s book together called You’re Missing It, which basically calls on parents to look up from their phones every once in a while.

Smith even illustrated the book himself!

He also appeared on Dinner at Tiffani’s often.

Thiessen had a show on the Cooking Channel called Dinner at Tiffani’s, and Smith often made appearances on the 30-minute show, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2017.

Tiffani Thiessen worked with Brady Smith on White Collar.

Working together seems to bode well for this couple! Smith appeared on an episode of White Collar, the hit USA Network crime-drama starring Matt Bomer, that ran for six seasons.

Thiessen starred in the long-running series as Elizabeth Burke from its 2009 debut to its end in 2014.

What is Tiffani Thiessen’s net worth?

Tiffani Thiessen’s net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.