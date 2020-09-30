Adorable Details About Matt Bomer's Relationship With His Husband, Simon Halls

The year is 1968. The place, New York City. A tight-knit group of gay men get together for a birthday party on a roof. All are eating, drinking, and being merry, until the night takes a detour. The Boys in the Band, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and more, follows seven men who turn themselves into their own somewhat self-inflicted web of torture. Premiering on Netflix on September 30, 2020, this film will drop the jaws of all those who dare to press play. The best part about The Boys In The Band? Matt Bomer happens to be one of the boys. And while Matt Bomer is a household name in Hollywood, we're wondering more about his personal life, like who is his husband, Simon Halls?

Who is Matt Bomer's husband, Simon Halls?

Simon Halls is a Hollywood publicist. He graduated from the University of Southern California and North Toronto Collegiate. Currently, he works as a partner for SLATE PR in Los Angeles, California.

Halls was born on January 12, 1964, which makes him a Capricorn. He and Bomer are 14 years apart.

Who are Matt Bomer and Simon Halls' kids?

Bomer and Halls are the proud fathers of three boys named Henry, Walker, and Kit. Their oldest son, Kit, is fourteen years old, and their twin boys, Walker and Henry, are twelve.

Bomer is constantly posting photos of their happy family to his personal Instagram account. The Bomer-Halls family even made an ALS ice bucket challenge video together.

Bomer and Halls kept their marriage on the down-low for a while.

It's no secret that Bomer prefers to keep his family life as private as possible. The two married in 2011, which was a year before Bomer came out to the public.

Simon Halls was named on Out Magazine's 2012 power list.

Ranked number 46, to be exact. Halls shared his ranking with Stephen Huvane, for founding SLATE PR together.

SLATE PR is a full-scale entertainment PR firm based in New York City and Los Angeles.

Its clientele includes, but is not limited to Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Barkin, Amy Brenneman, Nicolas Cage, Giada De Laurentiis, Chelsea Handler, Anne Hathaway, Bryce Dallas Howard, Helen Hunt, Eva Mendes, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicola Peltz, Meg Ryan and Liv Tyler.

Before he co-founded SLATE PR, Halls worked for PMK.

In 2009, PMK merged with BNC, and Halls decided to create SLATE PR with Stephen Huvane. SLATE PR was actually ranked number one on Business Insider’s Most Powerful Publicists in Hollywood list.

On Linkedin, PMK.BNC defines itself as "the global leader in Entertainment and Popular Culture. We specialize in enhancing clients relationships with consumers, fans and communities through the passion points of entertainment, sports, music, fashion, technology, art and philanthropy," although, their page hasn't been active since February of 2020.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.