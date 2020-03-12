Who Is Katie Lee's Husband, Ryan Biegel? Couple Expecting First Child After Years Of IVF — See Baby Bump!

Lee is happily married to Biegel nine years after her divorce from Billy Joel.

The Kitchen co-host and Food Network star, Katie Lee, is pregnant! Lee announced the happy news yesterday via her Instagram page, revealing that she and her husband, Ryan Biegel, were expecting. But exactly who is Katie Lee's husband, Ryan Biegel?

Aside from being a television food critic and chef, Lee is also known as one of Billy Joel’s ex-wives. She wed the rock musician in October 2004, just after she turned 23. Joel was 55 at the time.

They had met by chance at the Peninsula Hotel rooftop bar, while Lee was still a college student. They wed a year later. Lee inspired Joel to write the romantic song “All My Life.” The two split in 2010.

A friend of the couple had said that the two separated because of their age difference, saying, “They grew apart. She is very career-oriented. She loves going out. She loves the city. When Billy isn’t touring, he’d rather be on Long Island with his motorcycles and boats.”

After the divorce, Lee didn't seem to be on the lookout for love. “I’m not ready yet; ask me in a couple of months. I don’t put myself out there—I’m really a homebody,” she said at the time. But nine years following her divorce, Lee found love again. In 2018, she married Ryan Biegel.

Who is Ryan Biegel? He's also involved in the entertainment industry, but not always in food, and certainly not music. Here's everything we know about Katie Lee's husband, their marriage, and their pregnancy.

Who is Katie Lee's husband, Ryan Biegel?

He’s a producer and actor.

Biegel has a few acting credits to his name. He was on episodes of Scrubs, Cougar Town, and Enlisted from 2010 to 2014. He was also in Stuck on You with Matt Damon.

Otherwise, Biegel has worked as a producer on a variety of shows, ranging from food-related to reality. He was a producer for shows such as Top Chef and Best Bars in America, as well as Tia Mowry at Home. He also produced The Real Housewives of New York City in 2017 and 2018.

According to his Instagram, he's currently a producer for Zero Point Zero Productions.

Biegel and Lee met while on the job.

Lee spilled details about their relationship in September 2018. “Ryan had signed on to be a producer for my first season of Beach Bites,” she said, referring to her show on the Cooking Channel, Beach Bites With Katie Lee.

That was after he saw her as a guest judge on a Food Network show, All-Star Academy. “He introduced himself and told me we would be working together soon on Beach Bites, and all I remember thinking was, 'Wow, that guy is handsome.'”

Their romantic relationship began a few months later in Punta Mita, Mexico. The crew enjoyed cocktails together on the beach. “One by one, they peeled off, until just the two of us were left. We talked for hours about our travels and how much we both loved food.”

He's a really romantic guy.

Biegel knows how to woo a woman. His romantic inclinations are best demonstrated through the way he proposed to Lee in March 2018. They got engaged in Paris, the city of love.

Lee saw the opportunity, saying, “We were going out to dinner to one of my favorite restaurants, and I thought that it was coming. We’re on the trip, like I kind of thought, ‘Listen we’re in Paris and we’re taking the Orient Express to Venice. If he doesn’t propose on this trip, he’ll really miss a great opportunity.’”

Biegel popped the question on their second night at La Reserve Hotel. Lee described it as “very romantic.” They were about to leave for dinner, and as Lee recounted, Biegel asked if she had everything: “I said yes, and he said, ‘No, I think you are missing one thing.’ He then pulled a vintage 1940s ring from Fred Leighton out of his pocket and got down on one knee.”

After she put on the ring, they had a decadent dinner of chicken and duck fat potatoes.

Lee and Biegel got married in September 2018.

They had a destination wedding at the Lo Scoglio da Tommaso hotel in Capri, Italy. Lee said they fell in love in a tiny town on the Amalfi Coast called Nerano. It was the perfect location for the couple’s marriage, as they are seasoned travelers and have worked in various beach locations.

“We wanted our wedding to be very relaxed, so the evening before, we took all of our guests on a sailboat at sunset and then had a pizza party on the beach at Mary’s,” Lee revealed. They had a limited guest list of close friends and family; Lee’s close friend Marcy Blum is a popular wedding planner.

The couple shares a love of food.

Food is naturally of extreme importance to Lee. Biegel has produced many shows with food — that common denominator has been instrumental in their relationship.

“That’s really what brought us together and that’s what we enjoy the most,” Lee said. “We like to do the same things. Last night we went out on a date to a place called Din Tai Fung, a dumpling house, and ate a ton of dumplings. That’s the type of thing we like to do together.”

Their wedding was filled with good food. “Of course, for us, it’s all about the food!” Lee revealed. They celebrated at Lee’s favorite restaurant, Lo Scoglio, after their nuptials. Their Instagram accounts are filled with mouthwatering photos of food.

Lee and Biegel are expecting their first child.

Last May, Lee opened up about her struggles to get pregnant. “I know a family will happen for us; it’s just not going to be as easy as we thought. We will keep working toward it. Someday we will have our happy new beginning,” she said.

She revealed that she had undergone surgery and IVF treatments in order to try to get pregnant. She also opened up about it on her Instagram, writing, "I get multiple messages a day asking me if I'm pregnant or why I am not pregnant yet. I get comments saying I look like I've gained weight so I must be pregnant. After one said that I looked 'thick in the waist' I finally responded that it's not ok to comment on a woman's body and you never know what someone is going through. There is so much pressure on women to look a certain way and while most mean well with baby questions, it can be hurtful."

Yesterday, Lee shared with her followers that she was expecting a baby. She took to Instagram with a photo of herself eating pasta captioned, "Eating for two, Baby Biegel is on the way!"

Congrats are in order for the soon-to-be parents!

Alison Cerri is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.