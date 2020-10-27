Crystal Kung Minkoff Becomes First Asian-American To Join ‘RHOBH’ Cast — Meet Her Husband, Rob Minkoff

There’s a new housewife in town!

On Oct. 26, Bravo confirmed that Crystal Kung Minkoff would be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their eleventh season.

Minkoff is the first Asian-American to be cast on RHOBH, and comes on the heels of RHONY cast member Leah McSweeney's call for the Housewives franchise to start diversifying their casts more than they have in the past.

Who is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s husband, Rob Minkoff, though?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Crystal’s husband.

What is Rob Minkoff’s age?

Rob Minkoff was born on August 11, 1962, which makes him a 58-year-old Leo. His wife, Crystal, is 35 years old, which means there’s a 22 year age gap between the pair.

What does Rob Minkoff do for a living?

Rob Minkoff is a film director who has some seriously notable movie credits to his name.

He’s served as the director on popular films like The Best of Roger Rabbit, Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom, Flypaper, and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers co-directed one of the greatest animated films of all time.

And then there’s that one Disney animated film he’s famous for: The Lion King.

Minkoff co-directed the hit Disney movie with Roger Allers in 1994, which basically catapulted the pair into director fame and stardom.

The Lion King was also one of the highest-grossing films at the time, raking in a whopping $968 million at the box office, which converts to about $1.6 billion today.

In a 2017 interview, Minkoff talked about the making of The Lion King and why it’s still such a hit with audiences of all kinds after more than a quarter of a century.

“It’s a studio institution, right? Because it’s not just a movie, it’s the Broadway stage show, it’s the sequels, and the new TV series… it goes on and on,” he said.

“So it’s interesting. One of the things [Jon Favreau] said, which I found really fascinating, he said to me, ‘If we made this movie for the first time today, the studio never would have let us kill Mufasa the way we did.’ Because it’s not in the first reel,” he continued.

“To actually kill as important a character as Mufasa is, in the middle of the movie, I mean literally in the third reel, is not typical,” he went on. “It’s just not what you do. You don’t necessarily do that.”

“So we had, not by design, but by the fact that it wasn’t based on something, and it was kind of an original story, and nobody knew what the rules were. So we said, ‘Well, I guess we’ll try.'”

He’s pretty liberal.

Back in May, when Trump was touting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID cure, Minkoff posted a photoshopped pic of Trump on a “Hydroxy Chlorios” cereal box.

“Breakfast of Trumpians,” he captioned the photo.

When did Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff get married?

Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff got married on September 29, 2007 at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California.

Minkoff posted a photo from their big day on their anniversary, writing, “13 years ago she said “I do.” How lucky can one guy be?”

Rob Minkoff’s house is quite impressive.

Would you expect anything less for a couple appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Just from scrolling through Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Instagram, you can tell the couple has some seriously enviable interior design skills.

Their kitchen is also a chef’s dream! Crystal regularly posts pics of her kids helping her create all sorts of yummy goodies, including coconut cream pie and lemon bars.

Who are Rob Minkoff’s children?

Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff have two children together: Max and Zoe. Max is currently in the second grade, and Zoe just started kindergarten.

He posts quotes of the funny things his kids say.

Overheard LA: Minkoff Household Edition. The father of two regularly posts funny and silly quotes that his kids say, like the time he said goodbye to his daughter Zoe, and her reply was, “I’ll never forget you.”

What is Rob Minkoff’s net worth?

Rob Minkoff’s net worth is reportedly around $10 million.

