Who Is Drew Sidora? Details About The Newest Rumored 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast Member

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock
Drew Sidora
Editor
Entertainment And News
July 21, 2020

Has ‘RHOA’ found its newest cast member?

Bravo may have a new star on their hands! Drew Sidora, 35, is the newest housewife rumored to join the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta for it’s upcoming 13th season.

YouTube star LaToya Ali, better known as LaToya Forever, is also rumored to be joining the iconic cast. 

Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Porsha Williams, Kandi Burress, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore are all slated to be on Season 13 of the hit Bravo reality series, and fans can’t wait to see Drew Sidora appear alongside them on the show.

So, who exactly is Drew Sidora?

Here is everything you need to know about her.

1. Drew Sidora is an actress.

Drew has appeared in numerous television shows and movies throughout the years, including 17 Again, Hindsight, One Love, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Girlfriends, and The Game. 

She also played the role of Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series, That’s So Raven, alongside Raven Symone.

Most notably, she played the character of Lucy Avila in the 2006 box office smash, Step Up, opposite Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, and Mario.

RELATED: Did Wendy Williams Insinuate 'RHOA' Star Gregg Leakes Cheated On Nene Leakes — And Possibly Got His Side Piece Pregnant?

2. She is incredibly passionate about the BLM movement and antiracist activism.

Drew has been incredibly vocal about voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in wake of the country-wide police brutality protests, and often posts about BLM on her Instagram.

We stan a queen who uses their platform for good!

3. Drew Sidora is also a singer. 

If you were wondering whether or not Drew is actually singing in her Step Up scenes, wonder no more.

TRENDING NOW on YourTango

The Most Arrogant Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
You Can Find Out If Someone's A Narcissist By Asking One Question
How To Manifest Anything You Want, According To TikTok
How The July 2020 Love Horoscope Will Affect Your Relationships All Month

The 35-year-old Chicago native has some seriously impressive pipes, as demonstrated in the below video of her singing while her husband, Ralph Pittman Jr., plays piano.

“Did not know you can sing wow very beautiful voice,” one fan gushed, while another Instagram user wrote, “Sis this blessed us!!"

RELATED: Did NeNe Leakes Have Plastic Surgery? Check Out These Before & After Photos

4. She’s all about family.

The talented singer and actress has two children with her husband, Ralph, who she married in 2014. Their son was born in 2015 and their daughter was born in 2018. Drew also has a son from a previous relationship who was born in 2011.

On scroll through her Instagram page shows that she loves spending time with her children and values hanging out with her family. 

Drew also posted a heartwarming video dedicated to Ralph on Father’s Day this year, captioning the video, “A Tribute to my Love. Happy Father’s Day baby @ralphpittmanjr. We thank you so much for everything that you do and everything that you are.”

We can't wait to see what Drew brings to the table on the upcoming season of RHOA!

RELATED: Are 'RHOA' Stars Porsha Williams & Eva Marcille Feuding Over ... A Birthday Party?

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter

Author
Editor