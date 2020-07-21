Who Is Drew Sidora? Details About The Newest Rumored 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast Member

Has ‘RHOA’ found its newest cast member?

Bravo may have a new star on their hands! Drew Sidora, 35, is the newest housewife rumored to join the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta for it’s upcoming 13th season.

YouTube star LaToya Ali, better known as LaToya Forever, is also rumored to be joining the iconic cast.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Porsha Williams, Kandi Burress, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore are all slated to be on Season 13 of the hit Bravo reality series, and fans can’t wait to see Drew Sidora appear alongside them on the show.

So, who exactly is Drew Sidora?

Here is everything you need to know about her.

1. Drew Sidora is an actress.

Drew has appeared in numerous television shows and movies throughout the years, including 17 Again, Hindsight, One Love, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Girlfriends, and The Game.

She also played the role of Chantel in the Disney Channel Original Series, That’s So Raven, alongside Raven Symone.

Most notably, she played the character of Lucy Avila in the 2006 box office smash, Step Up, opposite Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan, and Mario.

2. She is incredibly passionate about the BLM movement and antiracist activism.

Drew has been incredibly vocal about voicing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in wake of the country-wide police brutality protests, and often posts about BLM on her Instagram.

We stan a queen who uses their platform for good!

3. Drew Sidora is also a singer.

If you were wondering whether or not Drew is actually singing in her Step Up scenes, wonder no more.

The 35-year-old Chicago native has some seriously impressive pipes, as demonstrated in the below video of her singing while her husband, Ralph Pittman Jr., plays piano.

“Did not know you can sing wow very beautiful voice,” one fan gushed, while another Instagram user wrote, “Sis this blessed us!!"

4. She’s all about family.

The talented singer and actress has two children with her husband, Ralph, who she married in 2014. Their son was born in 2015 and their daughter was born in 2018. Drew also has a son from a previous relationship who was born in 2011.

On scroll through her Instagram page shows that she loves spending time with her children and values hanging out with her family.

Drew also posted a heartwarming video dedicated to Ralph on Father’s Day this year, captioning the video, “A Tribute to my Love. Happy Father’s Day baby @ralphpittmanjr. We thank you so much for everything that you do and everything that you are.”

We can't wait to see what Drew brings to the table on the upcoming season of RHOA!

