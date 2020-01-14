Are Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville Having An Affair? The Latest In The Rumors About These 'Real Housewives' Stars

So wait, did they hook up or not?

Did Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville have an affair?

This Real Housewives drama has definitely been rocking the show's fan base, but is it even true?

In January 2020, reports surfaced that claimed that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville were hooking up behind the scenes. And now, the situation has become so confusing it's hard to know what to believe.

With the new season's premiere that just happened on April 15, the rumors have once again started to gain attention.

Are Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville having an affair?

Or is it all just a bunch of rumors? Here's what we know so far.

Original reports claimed that Richards walked away from RHOBH because of the rumors.

In the first reports that came out this January, a source close to production claimed that Richards was no longer filming RHOBH because Glanville had told the rest of the cast that she and Richards had been carrying on an affair for months.

Apparently, Richards told Glanville that she and her husband were in an open marriage, which meant she wasn't cheating, but that ended up not being true.

"It shocked everyone as Denise constantly boasts about how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how large his penis is," the source said. "Clearly she got over his penis and went for something that was being offered on another menu."

Obviously, a report like this sent fans into a tailspin, but is there any truth to it?

Richards' rep denied the rumors.

If Richards is to believed, the affair never happened. In fact, her rep's statement is short and simple, saying, "It isn't true." At the same time, another source came forward, sharing that what is the truth would play out on the upcoming new episodes.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season," the insider said. "There is a lot of she said/she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

Glanville has seemingly responded to these reports, too.

Glanville responded to the reports in her own way — a cryptic Instagram post. Shortly after the reports surfaced, she posted a photo of herself from an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen... and a very interesting caption.

"When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to," she wrote. So far, Glanville hasn't shared more of her side of the story than that, but she has continued posting memes of herself on Instagram.

Richards is married to Aaron Phypers.

Although reports claim Richards says she's in an open relationship, it certainly doesn't seem to be the case with husband Aaron Phypers, who she married in September 2018 — and it certainly would seem that nothing is amiss in their relationship, as far as social media would have us believe.

These reports are obviously stating the opposite, though, but if we're going just off of Richards' Instagram, it seems like their family is well intact. Although, to be fair, social media tends to show us the "highlight reel" of most people's lives.

Richards is reportedly feuding with the rest of the cast.

The original report also claimed that once the other ladies from the show found out about Richards and Glanville, they weren't impressed by Richards' behavior, to say the least. Apparently, it all went down during a trip to Rome last November, when everyone found out that Richards had been speaking negatively about them to Glanville.

"Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell," said the source. "They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show's fans will get to see it all go down."

But are Richards and Glanville having an affair? So far, it could go either way.

Unfortunately, the RHOBH premiere didn't give us much of an answer. The episode mainly focused on Richards' castmate, Kyle Richards. Only at the very end of the episode were the rumors subtly brought up.

Richards told the other women, "I'm a very married woman, and I love my husband." To which her castmate, Erika Girardi, responded, "You don't have to explain yourself."

Kyle Richards was then shown calling Lisa Vanderpump and asking her if she had seen the rumors about Richards, and how Richards had stopped filming after the rumors came out.

While her fellow castmates seemed to think that this rumor would end her Real Housewives career, Richards was then shown sitting down for a confessional and being asked, "So, Denise. You ready to talk about all this?"

Her only response was to smile before the episode ended.

So, if everything has been captured on camera as promised then, surely, fans will get to see it all play out — and we can also probably look forward to Richards and maybe even Glanville speaking out.

If these rumors do turn out to be true, though, they have the potential to rock everyone's world on the show ... and this Real Housewives franchise might never be the same again.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on January 13, 2020 and was updated with the latest information.