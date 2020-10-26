Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant With Her First Child! Meet Her Husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard

And baby makes three!

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celeb to join the Quarantine Pregnancy Announcement Club, as she took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in an exclusive video that was released in tandem with her latest Vogue cover.

The video, which was shot by her good friend Lena Dunham, chronicles the last few months of Ratajkowski’s pregnancy, and features her husband of more than two years, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard?

Here’s what you need to know about the supermodel’s husband and first-time father-to-be.

What does Emily Ratajkowski’s husband do for a living?

Sebastian Bear-McClard is an actor and independent film producer. He’s appeared in Good Time, Heaven Knows What, There’s Nothing You Can Do, The Minority, and Buffalo Wings.

He has producer credits on Two Against Nature, Goldman v Silverman, Uncut Gems, Oneohtrix Point Never: The Pure and the Damned, Good Time, Heaven Knows What, and Still Life.

When did Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard get married?

Emily Ratjkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard got married on February 23, 2018 at a New York City courthouse, which was met with scrutiny by fans from all over the world.

"People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’" she said in a June 2018 interview.

“No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married,” she added.

“It’s a constant writing-off.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Twitter apology for using racial slurs made the rounds in June.

After Ratajkowski, who is a Black Lives Matter activist, was called out by BET Style Director Danielle Prescod for her husband’s behavior, he issued an apology via Twitter.

“I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It’s not, it never was, and it never will be,” the apology read.

“In the past few years I’ve learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of this country,” the post continued.

“Owning our own missteps is a crucial part of changing the way the world operates. I’m embarrassed and ashamed and I sincerely apologize to everyone I may have hurt,” the apology ended.

He’s been known to skip his rent payments.

Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski ran into some legal trouble when it was revealed that he’d been skipping rent at his nearly $5,000 per month loft that he shared with his wife. They reportedly owed $120,000.

In March of 2019, Ratajkowski broke her silence on the allegations of her husband skipping rent saying, “He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact,” she tweeted.

“He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York,” she continued.

“I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit,” she added.

However, Sebastian’s neighbors had a different outlook on the situation.

“It’s really unfair… This guy (Bear-McClard) is a double-insult to our street,” an anonymous neighbor stated. “He’s a moneyman who can easily pay his rent and just chooses not to.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard’s mom, Liza Bear, is famous.

Sebastian Bear McClard’s mom, Liza Bear, is a famous filmmaker known for the film Force of Circumstance.

She also co-founded Avalanche magazine and BOMB magazine, and has received multiple awards in film and literature, including a 1990 Philafilm Silver Award for Force of Circumstance.

What is Sebastian Bear-McClard’s age?

Sebastian Bear-McClard was reportedly born on March 27, 1987, which would make him a 33-year-old Pisces. However, in Ratajkowski’s March 25, 2019 tweet defending her husband’s lack of rent payments, she said, “Husband is 38, not 31.”

If that’s the case, then it would appear that Bear-McClard is currently 40 years old.

What is Sebastian Bear-McClard’s height?

Sebastian Bear-McClard appears to be around 6-feet tall, as he is a few inches taller than Emily Ratajkowski, who is reportedly around 5-foot-7.

What is the name of Emily Ratajkowski’s book?

On Oct. 15, Ratajkowski announced that she would be releasing a collection of personal essays called My Body, which will be published by Metropolitan Books.

“Thrilled and humbled to announce my book of essays entitled ‘My Body’ will be published by Metropolitan Books @macmillanusa @henryholtbooks,” she revealed in an Instagram post. “It’s surreal to be working with an imprint that has published so many writers I admire (Noam Chomsky! Edward Snowden!) Now it’s time to get to work!”

