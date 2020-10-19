Meet Luhkye, 19-Year-Old YouTube Star Kayla Nicole Jones’ Fiancé And Father Of Her Baby

And baby makes three! Kayla Nicole Jones, a YouTube star and meme queen who goes by Nicole Tv, revealed that she and her fiancé Luhkye are expecting their first child together. It’s been a whirlwind week for the pair, as Jones announced her and Luhkye’s engagement just a few days before surprising fans with their pregnancy announcement via her Instagram Stories on Oct. 15.

Who is Kayla Nicole Jones’ fiancé, Luhkye?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Kayla Nicole Jones’ fiancé, Luhkye.

He’s her biggest supporter and fan.

Although not much is known about Kayla Nicole Jones and Luhkye’s relationship, what is apparent is that he’s her number one supporter!

“I wanna take this time to show appreciation to my rider. She the realest on my team no cap she really helping me become a better man and I’ll go to war about ya I love you baby,” Luhkye wrote in an Instagram caption on February 5.

Fans were stunned that Nicole Tv is pregnant.

After revealing her surprise pregnancy to her nearly five-million Instagram followers, no one could believe that she was hiding such a big secret for most of 2020.

“We love u and with ur cute pregnant self,” one fan commented on her latest pregnancy pic, while another said, “Im still in disbelief that shes pregnant yo.”

Fans on Twitter couldn’t believe the news either.

“Nicoletv really got the bag, got a fiancé, dipped and popped back up 7 months pregnant,” one fan on Twitter wrote, while another said, “Sooo nicole tv been pregnant for almost 7 months without any of us knowing??? damn CONGRATS QUEEN!!”

How old is Nicole Tv?

The popular internet sensation is only 19 years old. She was born on May 26, 2001, which makes her a Gemini.

She recently took to her YouTube channel to tell her fans that she bought a house before she turned 20, which is a seriously impressive move.

“A little before and after ! I closed on my first home 4 days ago and this time last year I closed on a house paying 4K a month in rent now I own my own crib... what a come up!” she captioned a YouTube video on Sept. 6.

What does Luhkye do for a living?

While it’s unclear what Luhkye exactly does for a living, he recently posted a graphic on his Instagram in which he urged his followers to DM him if they need personal promo. The post called on “music artists, tattoo artists, trainers, models, business owners,” and people with “clothing lines, jewelry, and more.”

Luhkye also has 67,000 followers on Instagram, which is a pretty decent following.

How did Kayla Nicole Jones become famous?

Kayla Nicole Jones rose to fame on YouTube for her hilarious sketches, videos, tutorials, and more. She has almost 4.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and millions of followers on her other social media platforms.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.