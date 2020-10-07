Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant! Meet Her Husband, 'Spy Kids' Actor Daryl Sabara

Is there a celebrity that hasn't announced a pregnancy in 2020? Pop singer Meghan Trainor took to Instagram on Oct. 7, 2020 to announce that she and her husband, former Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, are expecting their first child together! "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" she captioned a photo of a sonogram of her little bundle of joy. Celebs like Ashley Graham, Kevin Jonas, and Christina Perry sent their well-wishes and congratulations to Meghan and Daryl. Who is Meghan Trainor's husband, though?

Who is Meghan Trainor's husband, Daryl Sabara?

While Trainor is well-known for her catchy pop hits, Sabara is often off-camera providing voices to animated characters and video game characters.

Daryl Sabara is a twin.

Sabara was born in LA in 1992. He has a twin bother named Evan, who has also gone on to be an actor. He graduated from West Torrance high school.

Daryl Sabara is a child actor.

Sabara began acting very early — he was cast as Murphy Brown’s baby on the original version of the sitcom the same year he was born. After that, he performed in multiple TV roles including appearances on Friends, Will and Grace, House M.D., and doing voice work for Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated.

He's also a movie star.

He’s probably best known for playing Juni in the very popular Spy Kids series of family films. He has appeared in all four installments of the franchise.

It was love at first kiss.

The couple met in 2016 and Trainor claims she knew form their first kiss that Sabara was the one. “We went on a double date — bowling and karaoke," she said. "He kissed me at the bowling alley. I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL. He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”

She also said wasn’t exactly subtle about wanting to spend the rest of her life with Sabara. She said, "I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face. One is called 'Marry Me.'"

Daryl proposed right before Christmas — and on Meghan's birthday!

Sabara picked his moment to propose: he popped the question on Trainor’s 24th birthday, December 22, 2017. The pair each shared the video of the proposal on their social media feeds.

They got married on her birthday.

They chose to getting married a year to the day from the date they got engaged — December 22, 2018. Trainor says she loves having her birthday and Christmas in the same week and is excited to add her anniversary to the celebrations.

Congrats to the new parents-to-be!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.