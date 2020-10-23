It’s Friday, October 23, 2020, and there’s quite a bit in store today according to your daily horoscope.

The Sun is in Scorpio bringing our attention to shared resources, inheritance matters, taboo topics, and intimacy.

Scorpio season is associated with secrets, and while retrograde Mercury is in Scorpio, too, the potential for a scandal on a global scale is highly anticipated.

We may hear things that we have never heard before while Saturn is in Capricorn with Jupiter and Pluto. (Perhaps about a celebrity or something politically-driven that is surprising)

Plus the Full Moon in Taurus with Uranus the first week of Scorpio season is the first to be visible all over the world in over 100 years.

On Friday, change is just one thing that sets the tone for the day.

The 2020 retrograde season is still peaked with Neptune retrograde in Pisces and rx Uranus in Taurus.

The planetary rules of Scorpio are Mars and Pluto. Mars is in Aries, while Pluto is in Capricorn.

Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio until November.

The First Quarter Moon spends the day in Aquarius. You will want to do something new or inventive.

It's a great day to socialize with friends or plan a working lunch even if it's done on video chat.

Don't shop impulsively or make any snap decisions starting midnight on Friday to 8 a.m. EST. in the morning.

Read below for your daily horoscope for October 23, 2020:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

How important are friendships for you? While you may prefer to run solo, Friday's First Quarter Moon in Aquarius invites you to meet new people.

Branch out. Look at your network and find out what you've missed.

If you've been silent on social media due to politics, check-in, and reestablish your presence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you having to work remotely or adjust to new work hours and expectations?

You may be putting in more hours or doing extra to make a good impression on your job.

With the First Quarter Moon in your solar house of career, you're social standing with others intensifies.

Try to find a new way of doing one thing that improves your quality and efforts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you enjoy learning more about? Aim to master one area of interest.

If you've been planning to change careers or go back to school, it's a perfect time research programs or fill out applications.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The First Quarter Moon spends the day in Aquarius bringing awareness to what is available and how resources are handled at home or at work.

What do you wish people shared more of? You might be the person to change the way things get done at work or at home by promoting a new form of generosity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A commitment may need to be tweaked and if you've overextended yourself there may be an opportunity to bow out of an appointment gracefully.

There may be a chance that a cancellation may come to you and take you off the hook.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Doing something well may not mean applying the same energy and effort over and over again.

What worked before may not be working now, and it could be that the system you're using is outdated.

Instead of forcing the matter or thinking that it's you who had messed up, try a fresh approach to see if that works.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What do you find romantic? You may feel a strong urge for affection, attention, and the company of someone you love.

If you're coupled, why not pick up something sweet like flowers or dinner for you and your partner.

If you're single, date yourself. Buy flowers or invite a friend over to break bread and watch a movie.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

How well do you relate to people in authority?

Communication is changing all the time and you may find that the way you used to communicate with a boss or superior isn't as effective as before.

Look at how your relationship has changed today and see if there's an adjustment that you can make.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Plan a video lunch meeting with someone new. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius presents a window of opportunity to connect in a unique way.

If you've got work-related meetings that need to be squeezed into today's schedule, skip the in-person dialogue and try a video call.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are all types of currency that you can use in the world and it doesn't always have to be cash.

You might be able to look at your complete financial picture. What skills can you barter and trade?

Maybe you have points on your credit card that you can turn in for gift cards to use now. Check out all your options today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With the First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign, there can be a sense of urgency in every situation that you face.

You may want to do a weekend sweep of all your closet spaces.

Get rid of old and expired products that you haven't used. Clear out cabinets of outdated things and give yourself a fresh start before the weekend is over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What didn't work out with a friend can have you feeling stuck in a rut. Let go of an old routine that you did with the other person and create a new one. Be spontaneous. Go with the flow.

If you get invited to do something fun and adventurous and have the time to go, accept.

Give yourself permission to enjoy your day and have a good time.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday parody songwriter "Weird Al" Yankovic, media personality Johnny Carson, and actor Prabhas.

If October 23 is your birthday, you are charismatic and easy to love. You have a unique outlook on life.

You face your challenges with humor. You are an eternal optimist.

Your best relationship matches include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

