Daily Horoscope For October 18, 2020

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 18, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Moon spends the day in Scorpio. Libra season ends on October 23.

Mercury and Mars are retrograde. The North node is retrograde in Gemini.

Moon Alert for October 18, 2020

Hold off on decision-making and shopping until starting on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST. until the Moon enters Sagittarius at 12:50 a.m. on Monday morning.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Beware of deception today. You may be at odds with a friend and not understand the reason why.

Some decisions must be made without asking for permission. Do what works for you. It won't be easy, but a good friend will understand.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus trines Neptune today, and you may be caught up in illusions about money and resources that you need.

It's a good idea to avoid buying something that you think will make others happy. Invest time in your relationship instead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't sweat the small stuff. Sibling rivalry can manifest today. You may not be able to get every on the same page on how to spend the time.

Opt to do something simple and budget-friendly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When stress starts to create a rift between you and your partner, try not to get sucked into the confusion.

It's easy for miscommunication to take place today, and you may feel like the world is going crazy too.

Take a step back and breathe. You've got this.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will have the drive and determination to get things done today, but it may feel as though life has other plans for you.

If what you intended to get to today doesn't pan out, don't let it frustrate you. Go with the flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Journal your big dreams. Make a vision board. Clean out the car or clear off your desk.

Remove visual barriers to your productivity so you can focus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Keep tabs on the role you play today when it relates to your home and family.

You may not be able to be all things to all people, but you can control your responses. Smile when you can.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Duty calls at home but why does everything have to be so complicated. You may feel that time needs to be stretched so you can accomplish more.

You may be tempted to get lost in playing a game on your phone instead of tending to family responsibilities. Do not let yourself get side-tracked.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The things you want to do require money, and you may feel strapped in the cash department.

The day can be filled with overwhelm. Don't allow yourself to get bogged down by the negativity. This too shall pass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Feeling unappreciated or that you don't measure up can be a tough energy that circulates around today.

You may feel like you have to defend your position with people at work and declare the situation to be the last straw.

Do your best and try to collaborate where you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a good day to take a news and media break. Unplug from technology early and get out in nature. Enjoy having a stroll instead of being indoors missing out on what the world has to offer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Try not to be overly optimistic when it comes to shopping and spending. Think frugally. Spend what you have and don't let your optimism lead you to buy more than you need.

If your birthday is today:

Zac Efron and Chuck Berry were also born on October 18. Libras born on this day are energetic and curious. You love art and enjoy exploring things.

You are assertive and strong. Naturally athletic, you are drawn toward sports but prefer self-competition. You may not be a risk-taker but you're not afraid to try. new things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.