13 Theories & Creepy Predictions About Donald Trump & Son Barron From Two Different 19th Century Books

Are Donald Trump & Barron Trump time travelers?

Donald Trump's presidential journey has been one of shock, awe and conspiracy theories. The majority of the rumors surrounding him are just that, rumors. But one recent discovery might have you rethinking all the gossip you once thought was crazy.

President Trump and his son, Barron Trump, are allegedly both featured in two different 19th century books.

Snopes deemed the validity of the books, "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey," and "1900": or, "The Last President," to be mostly true. The books are in fact real books, both written by Ingersoll Lockwood in the 1890s.

You can read both of the books, which have some seriously strange connections to the Trump family, on Archive.org, and they're both archived by the Library of Congress. Here are the links to "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey," and "The Last President." Lockwood, who was an American political writer, lawyer, and novelist, wrote another book featuring Baron Trump called "The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulgar," in 1890.

If you're still trying to wrap your brain around just how Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential race, we've found some details and theories and super weird coincidences found in these books that are making people all across the web ask if Donald Trump and Barron are time travelers.

(Get ready, this gets weird.)

1. Baron Trump, the character, is a lot like Barron Trump, the real-life son of the president.

Archive

They might not look exactly like twinsies in that sketch above — and they spell their names slightly differently — but both are wealthy young men who have similar living arrangements. Baron Trump lives in Castle Trump and Barron Trump grew up in Trump Towers. Coincidence? I think not.

In the book, the character Baron has "a very active brain," and has grown bored of his luxurious lifestyle.

2. Baron Trump goes on an adventure in Russia.

Archive

In the book, Baron (remember, not Barron), goes on an adventure Russia to look for an entrance into alternate dimensions that ultimately changes his life. Did Donald send Barron to do his bidding during the campaign? Are we pointing the finger at the wrong adult when we should be pointing it at an 11-year-old?

3. In Russia, Baron is guided by a master named "Don."

While in Russia, little adventurous Baron is guided by Don, a.k.a. "the master of all masters." Not ruling out the theory that Donald may have wrote this himself.

4. "The Last President," begins with an unlikely presidential candidate winning the election.

Archive

The story is set in New York City, early November, with the city in a "state of uproar," after an "enormously opposed outsider candidate," is elected president. Sound familiar?

"Police officers shouted through the streets, warning city folk to stay indoors for the night," the book reads. "Mobs of vast size are organizing under the lead of anarchists and socialists, and threaten to plunder and despoil the houses of the rich who have wronged and oppressed them for so many years."

5. The book mentions the address where a certain Trump building now stands.

The novel predicts that the "Fifth Avenue Hotel" will be the first target of the mob against the newly elected leader. The address of that hotel, which is written in the book, is the exact address where Trump Story stands.

I don't know about you, but I have some serious goosebumps.

6. People protest the election process.

In the book, after the unpopular president is elected, a resistance is formed and people start protesting what they believe to be an unjust and corrupt election. Again, SOUND FAMILIAR?!

7. There's a Pence reference.

In the book, there is a character named "Lafe Pence" who is the secretary of agriculture. Is that nod from the future to our current vice president, Mike Pence.

8. SOOOO, people think this is more proof that Donald Trump and Barron Trump are time travelers.

Basically, there's a whole group of people in the world that believe the only reason Donald Trump was elected is beacuse he's a time traveler and he did something to figure out how to rig the election and win. And it goes deeper than that.

9. Some theorists believe he was chosen to be elected so he could defeat ISIS.

Apparently people believe there was a man named John Titor who traveled from the year 2036 to 2000 to warn the world of a nuclear war with ISIS. At the time, nobody knew his true identity, but now they think it may have been Trump himself.

According to these theories, Donald has already witnessed the destruction of war and became president in order to stop it.

10. Trump has a weird connection to Telsa.

These conspiracy theorists also believe that John George Trump, Donald's uncle, looked over famous engineer Nikola Tesla's notes after his death, which included his thoughts on time travel. The National Defence Research Committee actually called Trump, who was an MIT professor, to look into his work in case there was any military application.

He spent three days by himself looking into the notes before concluding there was nothing of any significance.

11. Donald spent a lot of time with his uncle before he died.

Before he died in 1985, Donald spent a lot of time with his Uncle John, who would often warn him about nuclear weapons.

“He would tell me, ‘There are things that are happening that could be potentially so bad for the world in terms of weaponry.” He also said that his uncle “would tell me many years ago about the power of weapons someday, that the destructive force of these weapons would be so massive, that it’s going to be a scary world.”

12. People believe Steve Bannon is Barron Trump.

Reddit

These people also believe that Barron Trump is White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, sent back from the future to help his father. Presumably to fight ISIS.

13. And some people now want to turn the books into a movie.

A filmmaker recently made an IndieGoGo campaign to make a fantasy film based on Lockwood's books. Leigh Scott, who's also a Trump supporter, raised over $3,000 of his $100,000 goal to make his film dreams a reality.

"It's simple. Introduce this madness to the general population. Turn Baron Trump into a fantasy icon like Harry Potter, Dorothy Gale or Alice. Come to think of it, wouldn't it be nice if there was a BOY in one of these stories?"

Emily Blackwood is a writer and editor living in California. She covers all things news, pop culture, true crime.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 7, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.