Slimmed-Down Kelly Osbourne Rumored To Be Dating TikTok Star Griffin Johnson

Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne is a British actress, singer, model, and fashion designer born on October 27, 1984, making her a Scorpio. Kelly is the daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon. Kelly is best known for appearing on the reality TV show The Osbournes with her very large family, but she's making headlines again for her new, slimmed-down quaratine look.

The singer lost 85 lbs after getting a gastric sleeve surgery done this year. On getting gastric bypass, Kelly said, "I had surgery; I don’t give a f*** what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve." Classic Kelly.

The 35-year-old is looking amazing as she left a date with TiTok star Griffin Johnson this October. But who is he?

Who is Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend, Griffin Johnson?

Griffin Johnson is from the state of Illinois, where he grew up playing baseball before becoming famous on social media. (We say surprisingly because most of his fans seem to believe he's from Los Angeles.) He pledged the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Indiana State University where he is currently enrolled in the nursing program.

When Johnson isn't making content for his several social media platforms or studying his school work, he hangs out with his black lab named Diesel. He has a YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and obviously, a TikTok. He just released his new song, "Convenient" on his YouTube in September, which you can view above.

What does Griffin Johnson do for a living?

Griffin Johnson is a TikTok star. He makes a living doing fun twists of trending TikTok dances — while he also studies to be a nurse. He's also starred in the web series Attaway General and appeared as himself on The Dish. One busy guy!

How old is Griffin Johnson?

Johnson was born on January 13, 1999, making him 21 years old — 14 years younger than Osbourne — and a Capricorn. He's one of the oldest members of The Sway House, a TikTok management agency umbrella that five other male TikTok stars are also part of, based in LA. It's basically a social group like the Jake Paul Team Ten group. The Sway House is the TikTok equivalent of YouTube's Team Ten.

How did Kelly Osbourne and Griffin Johnson meet?

Osbourne and Johnson met on a dating app made for celebrities. “I tried the celebrity dating app. I found it to be very incestuous with the circles of people all f—king each other. It was not for me,” Kelly said. But despite her reservations, it seems to have worked.

Griffin Johnson used to date TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio.

Dixie D'Amelio is also a famous TikTok star. For awhile, the two were TikTok's "it" couple after D'Amelio's older sister, Charlie D'Amelio, broke up with Chase Hudson AKA Lil Huddy. The couple first appeared together on TikTok in February of this year, and then made it official on Instagram in March. The couple broke it off last August due to accusations of cheating. Johnson took to Twitter to publicly apologize to D'Amelio.

What is Kelly Osbourne's net worth?

Kelly Osbourne's net worth as of 2020 is about $18 million.

What is Griffin Johnson's net worth?

The social media personality's net worth is at $2 million for 2020.

