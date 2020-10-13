YouTube Star Noel Miller Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancé, Aleena

Popular YouTube star Noel Miller took to Instagram on Oct. 12 to share that he and his longtime girlfriend, Aleena, are officially engaged! “My love and support since day one, I’ve been waiting a long time for this. I love you,” he captioned a sweet snap of himself and Aleena, who was sporting quite the sparkler on her ring finger. Miller has been a popular online celeb for years now, but who is Noel Miller’s fiancé, Aleena?

Who is Noel Miller’s fiancé, Aleena?

Aleena is a popular Instagram celeb who gained notoriety after she started dating Noel Miller. She was born on August 19, which makes her a Leo.

What is Aleena’s last name?

It is unclear whether Aleena prefers to go by solely her first name for privacy purposes or whether she just chooses to go by one name.

What is Noel Miller's height?

Noel Miller is reportedly around 5-foot-9-inches tall.

How long have Noel Miller and Aleena been together?

Noel Miller and Aleena have been together since at least 2013, when he first started appearing on her Instagram feed.

In fact, the pair celebrated New Years Eve together in 2013, so it’s safe to say these two are in it for the long run!

And since sharing the big news about their upcoming nuptials, fans rushed to both Aleena and Noel Miller’s Instagram pages to congratulate them on their recent engagement after nearly 7 years of being together.

“OH MY GOD I’m crying,” one fan admitted, while another wrote, “Omg congrats my heart is so full.”

Even celebs couldn’t hold back their excitement about the news; Grammy-winning producer and singer-songwriter Finneas, wrote, “Congratulations! Wishing you decades of love!”

She appears on his YouTube videos often.

Noel Miller is known for his commentary on YouTube, and Aleena often appears in his videos with him. Most recently, she appeared in a commentary video about The Walking Dead that was posted on Miller’s YouTube channel on Oct. 12, 2020.

She’s a huge fan of the water.

One scroll through Aleena’s Instagram page will show you that she absolutely loves being by the water. Although Aleena doesn’t post often to the social media platform, when she does, she’s posting selfies, pics of herself and Noel, and of course, pics of her hanging out by the water.

Aleena is an avid traveler.

According to her Instagram, Aleena took a trip to Europe in 2018, where she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower with a friend. She also visited the Netherlands earlier that year, and of course, her now-fiancé Noel Miller accompanied her on the trip. It looks like they had a splendid time, and honestly, who wouldn’t love taking a trip like that with their significant other?

What is Noel Miller's net worth?

As of October 2020, Noel Miller's net worth is reportedly around $625,000.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

