Who Is Jake Paul's Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Julia Rose

A look into the life and times of "World Series flasher" Julia Rose, the girlfriend of Jake Paul.

Jake Paul — born Jake Joseph Paul on January 17, 1997 — is an American actor, musician and YouTube star. The brother of Internet personality Logan Paul, Jake Paul first earned fame for his portrayal of "Dirk Mann" on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.

After leaving Bizaardvark, Paul launched an entertainment collaborative named Team 10. This company would serve as a management, marketing and creative agency focused on teen entertainment. Among the investors attached to Team 10 were Vayner Capital, Horizons Alpha, Adam Zeplain and Danhua Capital.

Paul has since been the subject of much controversy due to a mix of off-color remarks he made on social media, misinterpreted content published to YouTube and media-covered problems with neighbors with regard to noise complaints. These matters have brought Paul a lot of enemies, which made him a natural fit for a recent boxing match; he won his debut boxing bout on January 30, 2020 against fellow influencer AnEsonGib.

Paul has also been in the headlines as of late due to the revealing of his new relationship with Julia Rose, begging the question: Who is Logan Paul's girlfriend? We've got all the information about Rose and her relationship with Paul.

Who Is Jake Paul's girlfriend, Julia Rose?

Rose — not to be confused with the Julia Rose who appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise or CSI: NY as a guest star — is best known as a "World Series flasher." She and Lauren Summer both lifted their shirts to flash Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of last year's MLB World Series, which made headlines.

Said flashing was part of a "planned publicity student," as a means of promoting Rose's website SHAGMAG. SHAGMAG's Patreon campaign had promised its supporters "exclusive and uncensored content of Julia Rose and other up-and-coming instagram models" beyond the "latest sports stories."

SHAGMAG's 12th issue was published on February 1, 2020.

Rose had been a flasher for publicity purposes elsewhere.

Rose's 2019 flashing incident at a Major League Baseball game earned her an indefinite ban from MLB events. But apparently this was far from the first time Rose had partaken in a similar publicity stunt.

A June 6, 2019 video posted to Twitter showed her taking her top off as part of a roller coaster ride, which led to her having problems with management at a Six Flags theme song. An October 21, 2019 video posted to YouTube refers to her and friends getting kicked out of Pacific Park, apparently for pole-dancing and exposing themselves on a ferris wheel.

Jake Paul was previously engaged.

Paul was engaged to YouTuber Tana Mongeau prior to his dating Rose. The two staged a high-profile wedding in July 2019 which they later admitted to be a prank.

While Paul and Mongeau are no longer together, Mongeau hung out with Paul and Rose at a post-fight afterparty last month. Paul and Mongeau are reportedly "in a great place as friends" and are working on a project together.

Rose was highly visible around Paul's recent boxing-related activities.

Paul's boxing match in Miami against AnEsonGib also entailed a number of local appearances. Rose was seen at many of these events along with Paul.

Interesting, Paul's brother Logan Paul has also gotten into boxing. Rose was spotted about Logan Paul's November 2019 match about KSI, as seen on live television and posted about on Instagram.

The two went public about their relationship via social media.

Paul's Instagram account shows a February 7, 2020 post of Paul and Rose being intimately close together. Paul posted the comment "bro so what" along with the post's photo.

The same posting does not appear on Paul's Twitter account, nor his official Facebook or YouTube accounts. He also does not appear to have mentioned his relationship with Rose in any interviews.

Rose is all over social media.

While Rose identified herself as an "Instagram model" within her Patreon account, she also uses other social media networks. For starters, her Twitter account was founded in November 2011. Interestingly her official Facebook page, which was created in June 2014, has not been updated in close to three years. On its "About" page, it includes the line "Official modeling page Enigma Fotos."

Further searching for "Enigma Fotos" led to a still-active Facebook account for Enigma Fotos Studio. The biography for this company's Facebook page describes it as "the glamour work of international published photographer Jonathan Irvin."

However, Rose does seem to be the person in charge of the "SHAGMAG TV" YouTube account, which currently boasts around 275,000 subscribers. While the channel includes a video related to the aforementioned boxing match of Logan Paul, it currently does not include any contact related to Rose's currenty boyfriend Jake Paul.

They just confirmed their relationship in a video.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Paul confirmed that Rose is his girlfriend. He also said that he already told her that he loved her.

He also posted a video to his Instagram a few days ago where he is seen driving a large vehicle with Rose in the passenger seat.

Darren Paltrowitz is a New York-based writer, editor and author. He is also the host of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.com.