How Did Nicole Thea Die? Details About The Pregnant YouTuber Who Tragically Passed Away

So sad.

Nicole Thea, a 24-year-old London-based YouTube star best known for her dance videos, travel vlogs, and hair and wig tutorials, passed away on the morning of Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was about eight months pregnant, and her unborn child — a baby boy she named Reign — passed as well.

How did Nicole Thea die?

Nicole’s mother announced the tragic news in an Instagram post on the YouTuber’s page, though she did not reveal the cause of death.

The statement read, “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.”

Nicole’s boyfriend and father of her child, Global Boga, gave the go-ahead to have her previously scheduled videos released on YouTube following her tragic passing.

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired,” the statement continued. “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.”

It is unclear as to what caused Nicole’s sudden and untimely passing. While the family has asked for privacy during this unthinkable time, fans are also struggling with the heartbreaking news.

“Nicole you will always be in my heart and prayers. I pray that God provides your family with healing and comfort during this time. This honestly hits so different but I know how strong you are. God bless you sis,” one fan wrote.

Another Instagram user commented, “R.I.P such a beautiful soul gone too soon. Prayers & condolences to your family and I hope god can see you through this time.”

Who is the father of Nicole Thea’s baby?

Global Boga, whose real name is Jeffrey Fringpong, is the boyfriend of Nicole Thea and father of her child. The couple named their unborn baby boy Reign, and just two days ago, the Ghanian dancer and musician posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground #rippopsmoke.”

When did Nicole Thea announce her pregnancy?

The YouTube star announced her pregnancy on April 19 in a video posted to Instagram. In the video, a visibly pregnant Nicole is dancing with Boga, and the two are clearly over the moon about their announcement.

“We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml,” the caption began. “Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.”

So heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to Nicole Thea’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers entertainment and celebrity news.