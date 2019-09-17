How Old Is Danielle Cohn? The Mystery Surrounding This YouTuber's Real Age, Relationship Status & 'Pregnancy' Explained

Cohn celebrated her birthday in March, but if she's really Sweet 16, where's her driver's license?

Danielle "Dani" Cohn is one of the biggest names on social media.

The YouTuber, whose real age and date of birth has been the subject of considerable online controversy, currently has 17 million followers on TikTok, 4.7 million followers on Instagram, and 1.65 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, which includes plenty of vlogs featuring her now ex-boyfriend, fellow YouTuber Mikey Tua.

How old is Danielle Cohn?

On March 19, Cohn uploaded a video to YouTube — cheekily-named "I Finally Turned My Real Age *Birthday vlog*" — which opens by saying, "Good morning. Welcome to my Sweet 16 vlog!"

But not so fast ...

In the comments section of a "Life Update" video Cohn posted on August 27, 2019., one user wrote, "Proof Danielle is 13, go to her mom's old YouTube channel (Jennifer Archambault) and watch her first video then read the description it says my 6 yr old ... etc ... that was in 2012 that means 2019 - 2012 = 7 then 7 add 6 = 13, voila."

Sure enough, said video is indeed there with said comment, and it shows as having been originally posted on June 23, 2012.

Recalculating for the current date, if Cohn was six on June 23, 2012, she would have turned 14 on her most recent birthday.

YouTube

Of course, this calculation dropped just after a Florida birth certificate rumored to have been leaked by Cohn's father, Dustin Cohn, surfaced.

The document in question shows her birthday as March 7, 2006.

This means that, if it's proven to be valid, Danielle Cohn's real age is, as mentioned above, just 14 years old.

Back on April 11, 2019, Cohn and Tua appeared to have shared a since-deleted pregnancy announcement with her massive Instagram following.

And on July 2, Cohn uploaded a video to YouTube titled "My Relationship Status," in which she spilled her own tea about whether or not she an Pua were still an item.

"We did just do a prank video where I cheat on him with his best friend," Cohn tells us. "In the video he did kind of run off. I told you guys I don’t know what's happening, he’s really mad at me. We did clear things up after that. But to clear up all the rumors … me and Mikey are still together. We are still dating."

Unfortunately, this happy announcement came just prior to a battle of Instagram stories between Cohn and Tua's parents.

Earlier that day, an Instagram story had been posted to Tua's account by his mom, Katie, stating she and Tua's father could no longer support his relationship with Cohn, and that they had taken away his social media accounts "until we've worked through some legal stuff."

Tua's father followed up with an Instagram story of his own, in which he said, "I LOVE my son very much! All I want is for him to be safe ... with himself and his decision. As parents, we need to protect him from any harm that might come his way. He wants to emancipated and I understand that, but his emancipation can give him prison time. Dani is not 15."

After a good deal of back and forth about Cohn's real age and possible legal implications for Tua once he turns 18, Cohn and Tua broke up.

Tua later went live on Instagram, sharing the following message: "Dani, if you're watching this, I love you so much, and I always will. I wish for you nothing, nothing in the world but happiness."

In the months since, Cohn has confirmed that she is currently single, while refusing to label herself as straight, gay or bi and stating that no, she is not dating a girl, but yes, she is "talking to somebody."

In addition to entertaining vlogs with everything from morning routines to pranks on her boyfriend, Cohn is a singer.

The official music video for her single "Little Like Paradise" has amassed over 2.1 million views.

Cohn first rose to fame as a singer through the app Musical.ly, which was popular with young teens before morphing into new-ish social media darling TikTok.

Eventually, the success and opportunities grew so much that Cohn's mom Jennifer quit her job to become her manager. And in March 2017, the family relocated from Orlando to Los Angeles.

That kind of fame, especially through the scrutinizing lens of social media, often comes with a price.

During an interview with BuzzFeed News in February 2018, Cohn opened up about her haters, some of whom have created Instagram pages for the purpose of trolling the young girl.

"It could be because a lot of my clothes are very revealing even though I don’t find it that bad."

She also suggested jealousy as a motive for online backlash, saying, "I think I’m targeted the most due to the fact that I grew very fast on Musical.ly and a lot of people are jealous of that."

Back in the Fall, a controversy emerged around the question of Cohn's age — specifically, how old she really is.

Despite the description on her YouTube channel's "about" page, which still describes her as "a 15 year old American actress, model, social media sensation, and recording artist signed with Audity Music," fans have speculated that Cohn may have been as young as 11 years old at the time.

Rummler shared a video made by YouTuber logical, which goes into detail about a theory that Danielle is three years younger than she says she is.

The video opens up showing a page dedicated to Cohn on the site Famous Birthdays, which lists her birthday as March 7, 2004.

Logical then goes on to build a case leading to her answer to the age mystery with details from Cohn's beauty pageant years.

In 2014, Cohn won the title of Miss Florida Jr. Preteen, in order to qualify for which, she could have been no older than 10-years old at the time. Logical then shows the pageant's page, which states that Miss Florida Jr. Preteen contestants must be between 7 and 9-years old as of January 1 of the year they compete. She does acknowledge, however, that these rules may have been different in 2014.

Up to speed so far?

The video then covers another pageant series from 2012 and 2013, in which Cohn competed for the title of Miss Florida Princess both years. In order to enter in that pageant, you must be between 4 and 6-years old as of January 1.

Logical concludes that Cohn would have to have been at least 6-years old in 2013, which, incidentally, would make her 13-14 years old now.

That fan-theory video alone has already received over 830,000 views.

Considering the obvious public interest, word of the mystery reached Cohn herself.

Rummler also shared Danielle's simple response to the age accusations via a post on Instagram: "Do I look 11?"

Cohn seemed to have a good point. It would be hard to believe anyone would assume she is younger than, as opposed to older than, 16.

That said, appearances can be deceiving.

On August 3, 2019, Dani posted a video called "Dressing Up Like A 13-Year Old," in which she mocks the controversy around her age.

As of this date, the birth certificate showing Cohn's age to be 14 has not been verified as real, but one comment left on Cohn's August 2019 video and echoed on Twitter makes a darn good point:

"If you are '15' I’d love to see you get your drivers license next year."

if danielle cohn is actually 15 like she claims then i better see that driver’s license next year — gabbi (@geebiizzy) September 1, 2019

Well, Miss Sweet 16? What say you?

Editor's note: this article was originally posted on August 11, 2018 and has been updated.

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native who covers trending news, pop culture, crime and celebrity topics.