Sweet Details About Quavo's Relationship With Girlfriend, Saweetie

Quavo is a 29-year-old rapper known for being part of Migos and collaborating on songs like “Congratulations,” “Too Hotty,” and “Strip that Down.”

Quavo has been showing off how in love he is with his girlfriend, Saweetie. The couple began dating because Quavo boldly slid into her direct messages.

Who is Quavo’s girlfriend, Saweetie?

Saweetie is a rapper who is known for her single “Icy Grl.” Saweetie released her EP High Maintenance in 2018. Her second EP called Icy came out in 2019 and featured the hit single “My Type.” Her first official album called Pretty B*tch Music will be released in late 2020 and it features the single “Tap In.”

Saweetie is from Santa Clara, California.

What is Saweetie's real name?

Her real name is Diamonte Harper, Saweetie is her stage name.

How old is Saweetie?

She is 26 years old and was born on July 2, 1994, which makes her a Cancer.

How long have Saweetie and Quavo been dating?

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018.

Quavo sent Saweetie an emoji of a snowflake on March 15, 2018. She responded with a soup emoji. Quavo then said "u so icy Ima glacier boy" and then Saweetie said "was hannin then."

These poetic messages were the start to their relationship, so romantic.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

What was Quavo and Saweetie’s first date?

For their first date, Saweetie traveled to visit Quavo in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. He took her to Stoney River, his favorite steakhouse, but he embarrassingly choked on a crab cake. After the restaurant, Quavo took Saweetie to Quality Control Music headquarters and gave her a tour of the recording studio.

Following that, they went to a strip club called Magic City. However, a fight erupted at Magic City and they ended up getting separated from each other due to the craziness. It made for an adventurous date because they caught up with each other after the fight and ran to their car to escape the chaotic situation.

Saweetie and Cardi B: Are they related?

Saweetie and Cardi B are not related. However, they do share a connection. Cardi B is married to Offset — though she recently filed for divorce, but was also spotted with him again, prompting rumors of a reconcilation. Offset is part of the group Migos, and so is Quavo. Maybe the couple can double date!

Saweetie and Gabrielle Union: How are they related?

Saweetie is actress Gabrielle Union’s cousin. Union even invites Saweetie and Quavo over for pool parties. On August 2, Union posted an instagram picture with Saweetie, Quavo, Union’s husband Dwayne Wade, and stepson Ziare at the pool party captioned, “family time is the best time.”

Saweetie and Quavo have fun together.

Saweetie and Quavo enjoy going on boat rides, getting dressed up for a nice dinner, or hanging out at home watching a movie together. They often document their fun dates on their Instagram pages.

What is Saweetie and Quavo’s height?

Saweetie is 5 foot 7. Quavo is 5 foot 10.

What is Quavo's age?

Quavo was born on April 2, 1991, which makes him 29 years old and an Aries.

What is Quavo's net worth?

Quavo's net worth is $26 million.

Quavo Kids: Does the rapper have any?

Quavo does not have any kids.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.