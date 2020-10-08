Harry Jowsey And Larsa Pippen Spark Dating Rumors After Romantic Dinner

23-year-old Harry Jowsey and 46-year-old Larsa Pippen sparked dating rumors after getting cozy at dinner together on October 7th, 2020.

You may know Harry Jowsey from his starring role on the Netflix reality series Too Hot To Handle. On the dating show, he coupled up with Francesca Farago and they continued to date after the show ended. However, they were on and off again for a while until they finally broke up for good.

Larsa Pippen used to be married to Scottie Pippen but they filed for divorce in 2018. Pippen has also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians because she is good friends with Kim Kardashian.

Are Harry Jowsey and Larsa Pippen dating?

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Jowsey and Larsa Pippen’s rumored relationship.

Harry Jowsey/Larsa Pippen dating rumors started when they were spotted at dinner together.

Harry Jowsey and Larsa Pippen were seen together on October 7 at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. A friend, Sheeraz Hasan, also joined them for dinner. However, it seemed like Jowsey and Pippen couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other. Pippen and Jowsey sat very close to one another and definitely seemed a bit cozy. Larsa allegedly laughed a lot and was sitting very close to Jowsey while they were waiting for their food to arrive.

After dinner, Jowsey and Pippen left together and got into the same car.

Harry Jowsey was previously engaged to Francesca Farago.

After filming Too Hot To Handle, the couple dated for eight months before breaking up. However, the couple got back together again soon after and Jowsey proposed to Farago at the Too Hot To Handle reunion episode in May 2020. However, in June 2020, Farago announced that they broke up permanently in a YouTube video, which you can view below. Farago claimed that they broke up due to long-distance being too straining on their relationship since Farago is from Canada and Jowsey is from Australia.

Currently, Farago and Jowsey are no longer on speaking terms because Farago said in a Q&A YouTube video in September that they have “zero contact.” She said, “I’m blocked on everything. Zero. Zero contact whatsoever. None. So, if that answers any more questions if we’re gonna get back together, if we’re still in contact, if we still talk, if we miss each other … it’s gonna be a hard no.”

Who has Harry Jowsey dated?

Jowsey has been seen hanging out with other celebrities like Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. In fact, there were rumors that Tana Mongeau and Francesca Farago dated after she split with Harry Jowsey since they were photographed holding hands in public. Mongeau even posted a video with Farago to her instagram story captioned "we're dating now pick it up TMZ."

However, they had a falling out once Mongeau and Jowsey became close. Mongeau posted a TikTok where she dances with Jowsey and grabs his face in a flirty manner. A fan commented on the TikTok and asked if Farago approves and Mongeau commented back “Francesca went out with an ex of mine! Lol that’s LA! I’m chill, I don’t have drama.” Farago then responded to Mongeau and wrote “false.”

Jowsey and Pippen are planning on taking salsa lessons together.

Pippen recorded an Instagram story — which has since been deletd — with Jowsey at dinner. In the video, Pippen said “So, I decided I need dance lessons so I called my friend Harry.” Then Jowsey laughed and said, “We’re going to be doing salsa lessons.” The pair may be joking but it does take two to tango.

Who are Larsa Pippen's kids?

Larsa Pippen has four children with ex-Chicago Bull star Scottie Pippen. She has one daughter, Sophia, and the sons, Scotty, Justin, and Preston. Pippen often posts photos of her kids on social media. So, if Jowsey and Pippen become serious then 23 year old Jowsey may have to babysit.

Neither Jowsey or Pippen have commented on the dating rumors.

Obviously, Jowsey or Pippen have commented or confirmed the dating rumors so we'll just have to see if the sparks keep flying.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.