Why Are Cardi B And Offset Divorcing? Details About Their Messy Split

It’s the hip-hop split heard ‘round the world. Rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Migos rapper Offset, at an Atlanta courthouse on Sept. 15, 2020. According to court docs, Cardi claims the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." Now, fans are all wondering the same thing: what happened between hip-hop’s power couple, and why are Cardi B and Offset divorcing?

Why are Cardi B and Offset divorcing?

Although neither rapper’s reps were available for comment, fans are speculating that Cardi B and Offset are getting a divorce because of rumors of his infidelity. The couple is no stranger to highs and lows in their relationship, and have been off and on since they got together.

So y’all remember when Cardi B said in her interview a couple of weeks ago that her album is definitely going to have “lemonade moments” I guess this is what she was gearing up for the divorce, the cheating, the betrayal. She’s been hinting it to us all along — (@MelW__) September 15, 2020

Cardi B and Offset share one daughter together, 2-year-old Kulture Kiari. Cardi B is asking for primary physical custody of their daughter.

When did Cardi B and Offset get married?

Cardi B and Offset got married in a secret ceremony in Sept. of 2017. “We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!” she said.

In 2018, she addressed the rumors about their secret marriage on Twitter, writing, “There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!”

"Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other,” she added.

Did Offset cheat on Cardi B?

Cheating allegations began to surface a few months after the pair tied the knot in 2017; however, Cardi stuck by Offset and wanted to work things out with her husband before throwing in the towel.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said of why she decided to stay with Offset. "But I want to work out my s*** with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"It's not right, what he did,” she added. “But people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

The pair split in December of 2018, which Cardi B confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram video. “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she said.

"It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she added.

The couple then reconciled in January of 2019 after Offset begged for Cardi B to take him back. Now, it looks like Cardi B and Offset are done for good.

