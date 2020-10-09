Adorable Details About Mason Rudolph's Relationship With New Girlfriend, Eugenie Bouchard

Mason Rudolph, quarterback for the Steelers, seems to have made a touchdown in his love life.

Rudolph has been spending a lot of his free time with his girlfriend, Eugenie Bouchard, and it appears they are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Who is Mason Rudolph’s girlfriend, Eugenie Bouchard?

Who is Eugenie Bouchard?

Eugenie Bouchard is a tennis player from Canada but currently lives in Miami. At the Wimbledon Championships in 2014, she became the first Canadian to get to the final of a Grand Slam tournament in singles. However, Bouchard was runner-up to Petra Kvitova.

Bouchard began playing tennis when she was five years old. She is even part of Tennis Canada’s National Training Centre in Montreal. When she was 12, she moved to Florida with her mom to get coached by Nick Saviano. She has said that if she wasn’t a tennis player, she would be a physician because she is great at math and science.

Who are Eugenie Bouchard’s parents?

Bouchard’s mom is Julie Leclair and her dad is Michel Bouchard, an investment banker. Her parents live in Montreal, Canada. She has a fraternal twin sister named Beatrice; they were born six minutes apart. She and her twin were named after Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York. Bouchard also has a younger sister named Charlotte and a younger brother named William.

Bouchard’s father Michel Bouchard has supported her career since she was young. He even created a limited partnership called Tennis Mania to help her with her career goals. Her dad, along with two investors, gave money to the partnership in exchange for 10 percent of her future earnings as a professional tennis player. Her father created this partnership as a means to give his daughter money but reap the benefits later (by getting paid back), similar to becoming a manager or giving a legal loan.

However, the court ruled that the investors could not earn their 10 percent since the partnership was made when Eugenie Bouchard was a minor and could not legally agree to give away her earnings in the future.

What is Mason Rudolph’s and Eugenie Bouchard’s height and age?

Mason Rudolph is 6 foot 5. He is 25 years old and was born on July 17, 1995, making him a Cancer.

Eugenie Bouchard is 5 foot 10. She is 26 years old and was born on February 25, 1994, making her a Pisces.

How long have Bouchard and Rudolph been dating?

Bouchard and Rudolph began dating recently. Interestingly, they started their fling in quarantine. However, Bouchard even tweeted back in March that she wanted a boyfriend. Maybe Rudolph saw the tweet and swooped in?

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 18, 2020

Rudolph previously dated a Bachelorette star.

In April, Rudolph was linked to Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor. Sluss and Rudolph were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles. It was even reported they hung out together three times before their morning coffee run.

A Mets pitcher may have a crush on Bouchard.

Noah Syndergaard, a pitcher for the Mets, may have eyes for Bouchard. He has been liking a lot of her instagram pictures. He even commented on a bikini photo of Bouchard and said “if that pool wasn’t heated before, it is now.” Bouchard and Syndergaard follow each other, but it's likely they're just friends at the moment since she's dating Rudolph.

Bouchard was linked to Connor Davis last year.

In 2019, Bouchard was linked to Hannah Jeter’s brother, Connor Davis. They were photographed cuddling near the beach in Miami. They even took a swim and had their arms wrapped around each other in the water.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.