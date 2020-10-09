Sweet Details About Jeff Bridges's Relationship With Wife Of 43 Years, Susan Getson

Who needs a loving wife when you have been nominated for seven Academy Awards? Jeff Bridges, that's who. Never one to prioritize his career over his marriage, Bridges and his wife, Susan Getson, have been happily married for forty-three years.

"Time goes so fast, and it’s so precious," Bridges said. "To spend it with people you love, there’s nothing richer than that."

Who is Jeff Bridges's wife, Susan Getson?

Susan Getson was born in North Dakota. As a young adult, she became a waitress to support herself through college.

Bridges described their relationship in an interview as, "We are quite different as people, and we celebrate that rather than making it drive us apart. I respect her wisdom, and I’m sure [our daughters] do too. I’ve really been blessed."

What is Susan Geston's birthday?

Getson was born in 1953.

How did Jeff Bridges and Susan Getson meet?

In 1975, the two love birds met in Paradise Valley, Montanna, where Bridges was shooting the film Rancho Deluxe. At the time, Getson was working at a restaurant, where Bridges swung in to grab a bite to eat. Bridges claimed that it "was love at first sight." Well, maybe for him. The first time he asked her out, she turned him down.

It's difficult to avoid people in a small town. Bridges and Getson kept running into each other. She warmed up to him, and the rest was history. After the production was complete, the two moved ditched Montanna and headed toward California.

They married two years later.

in 1977, Bridges proposed. Five days later, the two said their "I Do's" and promised to depart only by death.

The proposal came out of an ultimatum. Getson made it clear that she wanted to settle down and start a family. She was more than a girl that knew what she wanted, but a girl who wasn't afraid to ask for what she wanted. Turns out Bridges knew what he wanted, too: Getson, of course.

Who are Jeff Bridges's children with Susan Getson?

Jeff Bridges and Susan Getson have three daughters. Their first daughter, Isabelle Bridges-Boesch was born in 1981. Her birthday is August 6, which makes her a Leo. In 1989, she played the role of Carmel in Termini Station. Currently, she works as a mother’s empowerment coach, facilitating mother circles. She is constantly posting inspiring memes and photos of her adorable children to Instagram.

She and her father even wrote a book together, called Daddy Daughter Day. On October 6, 2020, she posted a photo of her and her father to Instagram. “FRIENDS!!” She wrote, “Check us out on the TODAY SHOW on Thursday at 7am PST. My dad and I will be talking about our new book, Daddy Daughter Day. I am so excited to share this book with the world. This is the culmination of many years and it's finally here. You can learn more about the book at daddeydaughterday.com."



Two years after the beloved birth of Isabel, Jessica, was born. Jessica Lily Bridges, also known as Jessie Bridges, was born on June 14, 1983, which makes her a Gemini.

Jessie Bridges is a songwriter and her songs reflect the experiences she’s had from moving around over the past couple of years. When she was thirteen years old, her father gave her her first guitar. "Writing songs," she said, "is about personal expression. It’s a way to pick apart all the knotted up memories, stories, and experiences that accumulate over time. I didn’t realize that others related to her struggles and triumphs until I started sharing my songs…exposing others to my dark and light sides…showing my true, vulnerable self.”

On November 23, 2017, Jessie posted a photo of her and her father, snuggling backstage to Instagram. The two performed together at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon.

Last, but certainly not least, is their daughter, Haley Roselouise. Haley was born on October 17, 1985, which makes her a Libra.

She started her own interior design company called Haley Bridges Design. She received top honors for Best Service in 2017 and Best Design in 2018.

What is Jeff Bridges's net worth?

Jeff Bridges's net worth is $100 million, as of 2020.

