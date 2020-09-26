Robert Downey Jr.'s Wife: Who Is Susan Downey?

Robert Downey Jr.'s Twitter bio says it better than anyone else: "You know who I am." Just because it sounds a little cocky doesn't mean it isn't true. From Charlie Bartlett to the Iron Man series, this award-winning actor has reached peak fame. And on October 21, 2020, Netflix will release another four-episode season of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Robert Downey Jr. will be one of those guests, one of the ones who needs no introduction. But has his wife, Susan Downey, reached that point of fame?

Who is Robert Downey Jr.'s wife, Susan Downey?

Susan Downey is a film producer. Before she married her way into becoming an official Downey, her name was Susan Nicole Levin. Her birthday November 6, 1973, which makes her a Scorpio.

Mrs. Downey has produced a total of 30 films and television shows, including The Book of Eli, RocknRolla, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. And of course, the Sherlock Holmes trilogy, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the title character.

Susan Downey possesses the perfect combination of brains and beauty.

Downey moved to California to pursue a career in film production. Susan was born in Schaumburg, Illinois, but moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in film production. In 1991, she graduated as class valedictorian from Schaumburg High School and summa cum laude from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

She started working at Threshold Entertainment, where the films Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation were produced.

How did Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey meet?

In 2003, the two lovebirds met on the set of Joel Silver's Gothika. Susan was producing the film, and Robert was acting in it, obviously. It definitely wasn't love at first sight for these two love birds. At least, not on Susan's end. "Everybody else [on set] ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood.' He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch," she said. "And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."

The relationship came as a surprise to her, as the only kind of connections she was expecting to find on set were work connections. Before meeting Robert, she said she was "very focused, driven, rigid, work-oriented."

"I didn't care about having a family or making a home. I didn't think about kids. It's not that I didn't want those things; I just didn't think about them," she added. "And then I had someone who came in as a tornado, this creative, beautiful ball of insane energy and passion. And it completely opened me up."

When did Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey get engaged?

RDJ's divorce with Deborah Falconer wasn't finalized by the time he popped the question to Susan. That, coupled with RDJ's struggles with alcohol abuse and addiction, forced Susan to put the idea of marriage on hold.

Two years after their engagement, Robert Downey Jr. was able to turn his life around. On August 27th, 2005 the lovely couple called it official and said their "I do's."

Their wedding ceremony was outrageously beautiful.

The two became lawfully wedded husband and wife in the Hamptons, where Styx and Billy Joel serenaded them on their big day.

Later, they became the proud mother and father of a son and daughter, whose names are Exton and Avri.

Team Downey is the name of their production company.

Children aren't the only collaboration between the two. Team Downey produced Dolittle, The Judge, and is considering working on an adaptation of the horror novel, A Head Full of Ghosts. Their production company is now represented by WME.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Izzy Casey is writer who covers pop culture.