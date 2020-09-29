Why Twitter Users Think Eric Trump Came Out On National Television

Eric Trump has made some bold claims ever since he was given a job as a “campaign surrogate” by his dad, President Donald Trump. And on Sept. 29, while making an appearance on Fox & Friends, the 36-year-old businessman made what is perhaps one of his boldest claims to date. “The LGBT community, they are incredible,” he said. “And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." His remarks on being a part of the LGBT community had every Twitter user asking the same question: is Eric Trump gay?

Is Eric Trump gay?

Eric Trump: "The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community, and we love the man." pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020

After Eric Trump’s statement about being a part of the LGBT community made the rounds on Twitter, social media users took to the platform to give their two cents about Trump’s admission.

“Yeah sex is good but have you ever seen eric trump come out to millions of people on national television without even realizing it,” Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper tweeted, while another Twitter user stated, “Eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted.”

What is your best guess as to what Eric Trump thought LGBT stands for?



I'm going with Luxury Guys Buy Teslas — Kim Possible (@kimlockhartga) September 29, 2020

Another Twitter user hilariously suggested that Eric Trump probably didn’t know what LGBT stands for, writing, “What is your best guess as to what Eric Trump thought LGBT stands for? I'm going with Luxury Guys Buy Teslas,” which actually kick-started a cheeky string of replies from other Twitter users.

However, not everyone took Eric Trump’s remarks on being a part of LGBT community seriously. Journalist Yashar Ali commented on the Fox & Friends clip, writing, “When Eric Trump says ‘I’m part of that community and we love the man’ he’s clearly quoting the LGBT people who talk to him about his dad but I’m in the mood for chaos...so carryon,” to which Eric replied with the “100” emoji.

When Eric Trump says “I’m part of that community and we love the man” he’s clearly quoting the LGBT people who talk to him about his dad but I’m in the mood for chaos...so carryon https://t.co/ZLJ3ZqcKrF — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 29, 2020

Eric Trump also issued his own statement on his remarks from earlier in the day, saying, “To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible.”

“As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara,” he added.

Who is Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump?

Lara Trump is a former television producer who’s been in a relationship with Eric Trump for more than a decade. The pair started dating in 2008, and after six years together, got married on November 8, 2014 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. They have two children together: Eric “Luke” Trump and Carolina Dorothy Trump.

When is the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump airs live on all major networks on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The debate will last 90 minutes and the following topics will be discussed: the candidates’ respective records, COVID-19, the economy, the Supreme Court, “race and violence within our cities,” and election integrity — AKA, pour some wine and settle into your couches with a bowl of popcorn, because things are definitely going to get interesting.

