Sweet Details About ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro’s Wife, Lisa Valastro

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro opened up about the recent freak bowling accident that left his hand completely mangled. “I guess [I feel] as good as I can with the situation,” he said on Sept. 28. “It’s just a real freak accident, and it was crazy just the way it went down, but I’m really so proud of my sons and my brothers-in-law who really helped and jumped into action to help set me free and help put me on the road to recovery.” Along with his family, Valastro’s wife has been helping the Carlo’s Bakery owner recover from his accident. And while we’re familiar with Buddy’s amazing work as a cake decorator thanks to his popular TLC series, we’d like to know more about his wife of nearly two decades, Lisa Valastro.

Who is Buddy Valastro’s wife, Lisa Valastro?

Lisa Valastro is more than just the wife of famous cake decorator Buddy Valastro. Elisabetta "Lisa" Valastro was born on March 9, 1979, which makes her a Pisces. She is a mother of four and also hosts a podcast called What’s Up Cuz with comedian Erica Spera.

“Join us like it's Sunday dinner as we answer fan emails about life, love, and of course family. Don't miss out on what happens when the cameras stop rolling,” the description of their podcast reads.

Lisa has also appeared as herself on shows like Buddy vs. Duff, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bake You Rich, Rachael Ray, Family Feud, and of course, Cake Boss.

When did Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro get married?

Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro got married on Oct. 14, 2001. The lovebirds renewed their vows and had another wedding exactly ten years and one day after their first, and involved their four kids in their nuptials.

“I wanted to do something special and include our four kids in it,” Buddy said at the time.

"The kids came to make cupcakes that spelled, ‘Marry us,' and when I brought her in, she looked down and saw it and she was so shocked," he added. "It was pretty cool. The kids were on their knees, and I was, too. My wife deserves it. She's such a good wife and mother."

Who are Buddy and Lisa Valastro’s kids?

Buddy and Lisa Valastro have four children together: Sofia, Buddy Jr., Marco, and Carlo.

What happened to Buddy Valastro?

In an Instagram post on Sept. 23, Buddy revealed that he had been in a major accident.

“I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago... [frown emoji]. What do you think of my new accessory?” he captioned a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his right arm in a cast.

Friends and fans immediately wished the famous cake decorator a speedy recovery, and were curious to know more about his accident. “Get better homie. You’re gonna need that hand,” fellow pastry chef Duff Goldman commented, while a fan simply wrote, “What happened?’

The injury happened while Buddy and his family were bowling at the alley in his New Jersey home. A rep for Buddy gave a little bit of insight regarding his tragic accident, saying, "There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but turned into a terrible accident.”

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," Buddy’s rep added. “Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

Valastro’s teenage sons, Buddy Jr. and Marco, sprang into action immediately and helped their dad by using saws to cut through the metal rods.

“It just blew out half my hand,” he said. “I screamed and my sons came back. I have no idea what kept me calm. I thought I was going to faint. Something told me to stay calm, and I told my sons, ‘You gotta get me off this machine.'”

