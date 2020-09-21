Sister Wives: Who Is Maddie Brown's Husband? Fun Facts About Caleb Brush

Who is Maddie Brown's husband, Caleb Brush?

Sister Wives is a reality TV Show on TLC that follows modern-day polygamist families. The Brown family consists of Kody Brown and his four wives Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and their 18 children. Maddie Brown is the daughter of Kody and Janelle. Janelle and Kody are in a spiritual union, rather than married by law, and Maddie is one of their six children together.

Maddie Brown did not follow in the footsteps of her mothers and father. She and her husband, Caleb Blush, are in a strict monogamous relationship. The couple married in Bozeman, Montana on June 4, 2016. They are nine years apart. Brown and Blush are the proud parents of one boy and one girl: Axel James Bush and Evangalynn Brush.

Maddie's Instagram is flooded with pictures of her adorable toddlers, with screenshots of a few Bible quotes sprinkled in. "Thank you for loving me with so much grace, kindness, passion, and patience," she wrote in a Happy Anniversary Insta-post, dedicated to Brush, "You and the children we are raising are the best things to happen to me."

Who is Caleb Brush?

Caleb Brush is a mine equipment repairman for a living. He was born on January 8, 1987, which makes him a Capricorn, the most hardworking zodiac sign. Brush is the youngest of four siblings and is the son of Mike Brush and Diana Barkley. Brush was born in Boone, Iow and raised in Worland, Wyoming.

Brush proposed to Brown in nature, after giving her a ride in his ATV. "It was cold and we were huddled in jackets and I thought he was crazy to stop,” Brown said in an interview. “He said to come look over here. So I walked with him to the edge. He told me he could never express how much he loved me, but he wanted to spend his life trying, and went down in one knee and pulled out a box." A box with a blue diamond ring, apparently.

Because Mormons tend to steer away from drinking alcohol, whether or not to serve alcoholic beverages at the wedding became a point of contention for the Brown family. Maddie and Caleb served alcohol regardless of their family's opinions and Kody officiated the wedding.

Are Caleb Brush and Madde Brown related?

This is a rumor that's been circulating for awhile and it depends on your definition of related. The couple is not related by blood. However, they do share a few of the same family members. Brush happens to be Maddie Brown's aunt's brother, Curtis Bush-Brown. Sadly, Curtis Bush-Brown died in a tragic motorcycle accident in 2015.

What disease does Maddie Brown's daughter have?

In 2019, Brown revealed to Instagram that their daughter, Evangalynn "Evie" Brush, was diagnosed with a rare medical condition. Evie has FACTO Syndrome. FACTO Syndrome, which stands for Fibular Aplasia, Tibial Campomelia, and Oligosyndactyl, is a rare genetic disorder that's incredibly difficult to treat.

On Instagram, Brown wrote, "When Evie was born, Caleb and I found out our precious little girl was missing more than just one finger. She was missing three fingers, a toe and her fibula. She also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm and some fusing in her fingers. It was at this point, the doctors diagnosed her with FATCO syndrome." Brown went on to say that her and Caleb were hesitant to share Evie's condition with the public and that, "as far as we have been told, with fewer than 10 recorded cases of [Evie's] specific findings, it’s unclear what causes the condition. She is healthy in every other way aside from the missing bones."

Are Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush polygamists?

No, they are in a monogamous relationship. "We are not living plural marriage," Brush said. "We support Maddie's family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other."

For the daughter of a polygamist, a one-person marriage is actually quite conventional. The Church of Latter-Day Saints, however, is fundamentally against the idea of men having multiple wives. Perhaps, this is the reason the Mormon Church forbade Maddie Brown's baptism.

What religion is Caleb Brush?

Brush practices Christianity but was considering converting to the Mormon faith. Much like Maddie Brown's baptism, the Church of Latter-Day Saints told Madde and Caleb that they were not welcome in the Church. For this reason, the two practice Christianity.

Despite his fame, Caleb Brush is a low-key guy.

If you look up "Caleb Brush" thousands of results appear in a millisecond. But Caleb Brush has not let the fame go to his head. He's more of a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy. If you look at his Instagram, he mostly posts photos of Axel, Evie, and Maddie. The occasional beard joke or tattoo snapshot appears every now and then.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.