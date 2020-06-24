'90 Day Fiancé': Is Nicole Pregnant With Azan's Baby?

She posted a picture of an ultrasound.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are used to all kinds of gossip about cast member Nicole Nafziger. The star from season four has been trying to find a way to marry her Moroccan fiancé Azan Tefou since their first appearance on the show in 2016. They came close to having a wedding two years ago but called it off at the last minute.

Since then, they have been on different continents, though they both say that they are still planning to get married and start a family someday. Now would actually be the perfect time for that; Nafziger made a trip to Morocco several months ago and wasn't able to leave once the coronavirus travel restrictions took hold. She has been with Tefou since March with no return date planned.

To add to the rumors, she posted a photo of an ultrasound picture on her Instagram last week. Fans immediately assumed that she was announcing that she and Tefou were expecting.

Is Nicole Nafziger pregnant with Azan's baby?

What's up with the ultrasound photo?

On June 17 or so, Nafziger posted a picture of an ultrasound showing that someone is pregnant and only captioned the picture "Link In Bio." Fans who clicked on the link were taken to an article about Nafizger's 90 Day Fiancé castmates Paul and Karine Staehle who are expecting baby number 2. But followers who didn't read further thought that Nafziger was sharing big news about herself and Tefou.

Tefou and Nafziger in Morocco.

Nafizger apologized and deleted the post.

Nafziger hopped back on Instagram later to try and clear up the confusion. “No, I am not pregnant,” the 26-year-old posted in a now-expired story. “Sorry for the confusing post. Hope everyone is staying safe out there! Peace and love to all.” She also deleted the post with the ultrasound picture.

She was probably making money off the post.

Nafziger frequently has posts with tantalizing photos or captions and very little explanation which direct followers to click a link in her bio. Right now, she has a post with a photo of herself and Tefou that says "The rumors are true #LinkInBio." The link takes you to a third-party news site with an article about the couple. She does things like this regularly and our best guess is that she gets paid by the third parties to drive traffic to their sites. A vague post about possible baby news would definitely get a lot of fans clicking over to see what the real deal is but for fans who didn't take the (click)bait, it would have seemed deceptive.

What is Nafziger up to these days?

Nafziger is in Morocco with Tefou and has been since early March. She went for a long-awaited visit and almost immediately found herself trapped in the country due to travel restrictions. No one is allowed to enter or leave the country from abroad at this time due to COVID-19.

In some ways, this could be seen as a dream come true for the couple, who has been in a long-distance relationship for over four years. This is the longest stretch of time they have ever gotten to spend together. They aren't sharing much about what their day-to-day life is like in lockdown but sources close to Nafziger have said she's making the best of it. “Nicole is essentially stuck there for now, but she doesn’t see it as a bad thing,” the insider said. “She might not even leave his side once the coronavirus passes since she’s very much in love with him.”

However, despite the time together, the couple hasn't tied the knot yet. Tefou's visa request was denied so he was unable to come to America. They then planned to get married in Morocco but called it off, saying the timing was wrong. However, some people think Tefou wasn't really interested in getting married. He liked having Nafziger send him money from the U.S. There have also always been rumors about Tefou having other women in his life, possibly even a wife and kids.

Nafziger left her daughter behind in the U.S.

Nafziger is a mom already but her daughter isn't in Morocco with her at this time. While 6-year-old May has traveled with her mother before, this time is was an adults-only visit and May stayed behind with Nafziger's parents. That would have been fine for a couple of weeks, as was originally planned, but it's now been three months since Nafziger has seen her child.

Nafizer's followers aren't cutting her much slack about the distance she put between herself and her daughter either. In a recent photo of May doing a science project, one commenter said "I bet she wished you were with her." In another photo where Nicole talked about her sister doing something fun with May, a commenter snarked, "Thank God for the aunt cos (sic) the mum gives all her money to a man, instead of her kid."

Nafziger has been away from may for three months.

No word on when she'll be able to return to her daughter.

Until the government of Morocco starts letting flights leave the country again, there is nothing Nafizger can really do except wait. People close to the family say that her mother and stepdad are homeschooling May but they aren't thrilled about how this all turned out. They didn't like Tefou to begin with and have suspected him of scamming Nafizer all along.

“[Nicole’s] family isn’t so thrilled that she’s stuck there or even went to go visit him in the first place, but they understand that she’s an adult and can make her own decisions,” the insider says. “She knows how her family feels about Azan but chooses to follow her feelings over theirs.”

