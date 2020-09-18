Everything To Know About Halle Berry’s Boyfriend, Musician Van Hunt

Halle Berry is one of the best-known actresses of our lifetime, and while she’s always been successful at the box office, she’s had a bit of a rough go at it with her love life. However, that all seems like a thing of the past now because the 54-year-old actress just confirmed that she has a new beau in her life, and we’re curious to find out everything we can about her hunky new man.

Who is Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt?

Halle Berry’s boyfriend is musician, singer, and producer Van Hunt. Van was born on March 8, 1970, which means he’s a Pisces. His first album, which is self-titled, was released in 2004. He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance for "Dust," and in 2006, he won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for his work on the song “Family Affair,” which was actually a tribute version of the song.

Van Hunt has released five full-length albums since his self-titled debut in 2004: Van Hunt (2004), On the Jungle Floor (2006), What Were You Hoping For? (2011), The Fun Rises, The Fun Sets (2015), and Popular (2017). He’s also released one compilation album and five EPs.

How did Halle Berry and Van Hunt meet?

While it’s unclear how Halle Berry and Van Hunt first met, what is clear is that she’s absolutely crazy about him! The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress sported a t-shirt with his name on it in her latest Instagram post, captioning the photo, “Now ya know [heart emoji, foot emoji].”

Van Hunt echoed Halle’s Instagram post, posting the same exact photo and caption. Fans were overjoyed at the news, with one fan writing, “So happy for you Halle, you are so deserving of unconditional love,” on her post, while another took to Van’s Instagram account and said, “Super happy for you guys! Beautiful couple [heart emojis] (Also thank goodness I got my T-shirt before you posted this and they were sold out!)”

What are Van Hunt’s hobbies?

Obviously, Van Hunt is into playing music, as he’s a multi-instrumentalist who plays the guitar, keyboards, bass, drums, and saxophone. From the looks of it, Van likes to spend time in nature and enjoys the peace and quiet of the great outdoors. He’s also very into art and regularly posts pieces he’s inspired by on his Instagram page.

Does Van Hunt have kids?

Van Hunt has one son, Drake Hunt, who just turned 18 in May and recently graduated high school — with straight A’s, at that! “A-student. All 4 years. And he did it his way,” Van captioned a pic of his son in his cap and gown on May 24. According to his son's Instagram, he’ll be attending NYU in the fall and will be a part of the 2024 graduating class.

Who did Halle Berry date before Van Hunt?

Halle Berry has been married three times and had multiple high-profile relationships before getting together with Van Hunt. She was married to baseball star David Justice from 1993-1997, then married singer-songwriter Eric Benét in 2001. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2005 after they separated in 2003.

Halle then famously dated French-Canadian model Gabriel Aubry from 2005-2010. The former couple share a daughter together, Nahla Ariela Aubry, and were involved in a highly-publicized custody battle for years after their split.

Halle then got together with French actor Olivier Martinez while they were filming the movie Dark Tide in South Africa in 2010. The pair wed in France in 2013, and welcomed a son together in October of the same year. They split in 2015, and their divorce was believed to be finalized in 2016.

