Who Is Ashley Tisdale's Husband? Fun Facts About Christopher French — And Their New Baby!

Who is Ashley Tisdale's husband, Christopher French?

Move out of the way, Troy Bolton. It’s official: your favorite musical-theatre-loving, basketball-playing, teenage-angsty heartthrob is out and Ashley Tisdale’s husband, Christopher French, is in. Six years ago, the High School Musical starlet took French’s hand in marriage. So technically, French has been in the picture for a while. (Props to French for not being a fictional high school senior with a compulsive tendency to burst out into song and dance.)

Thursday, September 17th 2020, however, marked the start of something new for this celebrity couple. Both Tisdale and French posted photos to their respective Instagram accounts, revealing Tisdale's pregnancy!

That’s right, Ashley Tisdale is pregnant! Both of their Instagram posts remain captionless, but her baby bump speaks for itself.

Former child stars such as Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens, and Bridgit Mendler have publicly expressed their excitement for the soon to be mother and father — and newborn. Even Kayley Cucco, Christopher French’s ex, congratulated the two via Instagram, saying, "Omg congratulations!!!"

Who is Christopher French?

Christopher French is a professional composer for film and television. He was born on April 23rd, 1982, which makes him a Taurus. Obsessed with music from a young age, he grew up recording songs in his bedroom with a 4-track tape recorder. He also learned to play the guitar at the age of twelve.

He attended both the Musician's Institute for Recording Engineering and Berklee College Of Music for Film Scoring & Orchestration. He's also the lead singer of the alternative rock band, Annie Automatic.

How long have Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French been together?

The soon-to-be mother and father met in 2012 and announced their engagement just 8 months later. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Tisdale talked about how for her, it was love at first sight. "I've obviously been in long relationships in the past," Tisdale said. "But I think because of knowing what I wanted, I wouldn't have gone into a relationship if it wasn't what I wanted. I think from the moment that [Christopher] and I met, I just knew it. I was like, 'Ok this is the guy,' and he knew the same thing. It doesn't get any better. I just can't explain it."

Which TV shows and films has Christopher French composed for?

French is highly regarded for composing the soundtracks for a wide variety of films and documentaries, among them And Two If by Sea: The Hobgood Brothers, Alice Fades Away, Lupe, and Unlovable, starring Charlene deGuzman. His musical scores are also featured on the documentary series, On Tour With Aspergers Are Us, and Young & Hungry, the Freeform series that Tisdale produced.

Tisdale and French have made music together.

Writing a song is no different than bringing a baby into this world and luckily for Tisdale and French, the two are happily in love — a match made in heaven in both a romantic and artistic context.

In 2016, they released their hit single, "Still Into You." It's a cover of the Paramore song, which Ashley Tisdale said was one of "their" songs. You can watch their live performance on Ashley Tisdale's YouTube channel.

Her video series, Music Sessions, doesn't just feature the performances of her other half. “Music Sessions," she wrote, "is an intimate musical series curated and performed by me. Some of my musician friends will be invited to collaborate and play music in my backyard, in each episode I will join them as we perform a unique rendition of their songs." French also wrote and produced a song for Ashley Tisdale called "You're Always Here."

Christopher French is very active on social media.

French is a very outspoken progressive on social media. He’s been tweeting about unlawful police misconduct way before Trump was elected in 2016. An avid supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and defunding the police, French is an advocate for social change. In March 2020, he released an album titled Ambient Textures I. French reported on Twitter that the Bandcamp proceeds would be donated to organizations affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

He promotes the #TransRightsAreHumanRights campaign and has been consistent in his effort to encourage voters to vote against politicians funded by the NRA.

From raising money for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital to speaking out against family detention camps, it's clear from his social media profiles he leans left politically.

He even publicly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

