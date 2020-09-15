Is Bobby Flay The Father Of January Jones's Baby? An Investigation

She's kept her baby daddy a secret for years.

It's been nine years since January Jones welcomed her son, Xander, into the world, and unfortunately, we are no closer to cracking the mystery that is Jones' baby daddy. The former Mad Men star has chosen to keep the identity of Xander's father a secret ever since his birth, though fans have plenty of theories about who he might be, and it all just keeps coming back to celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Flay has been rumored to have been involved with Jones over the years, and now, the theories about him being her son's father are beginning to resurface.

Is Bobby Flay January Jones's baby daddy?

Let's investigate.

Who is January Jones's baby daddy?

January Jones Is deliberately keeping her son's father's identity a secret. Ever since she was pregnant with Xander, Jones has intentionally kept his father's identity under wraps, saying in a 2013 interview that she wants to keep that part of her life private for her son and so that people focus on her work instead of her personal life.

"It's just not something the public needs to know. I don't divulge my sexual preferences. There are parts of your life — no matter what your job — that should remain private," she said. "When I was starting out, other actors advised me to keep certain things close to the vest. When you become a public figure people want to know everything about you, and then [they] pick it apart — it becomes negative. When my son asks those questions, I want him to [hear it from me]. I don't want him to be able to Google it. As an actor, if people know too many things about you they won't believe you in a certain character."

A conspiracy theory linking January Jones and Bobby Flay has surfaced on TikTok.

One user on TikTok created a full map of Bobby Flay's affairs, pointing out that the most interesting of these is his reported fling with January Jones, especially since that particular affair could have led to the birth of her child. This is what's gotten people talking and digging around the internet about the possibilities all over again, even though the connection between Jones and Flay is something that hasn't necessarily been discussed widely for years.

Flay's ex-wife claimed that he cheated on her with January Jones.

When Flay and ex-wife Stephanie March were going through their divorce in 2015, a source claimed that March was accusing Flay of cheating on her with January Jones in 2010 — right before she would have gotten pregnant with Xander.

"Stephanie is claiming in court papers that Bobby committed adultery with January several times during the early months of 2010," the insider said. "She says they had sex many times and in different places, including the London hotel in Los Angeles."

January Jones also called Flay after a car crash in 2010.

Another suspicious piece of evidence that surfaced was the fact that Jones called Flay after she was in a car wreck in Los Angeles in June 2010. Flay actually ended up showing up to the scene, and claimed that they had only just met the night before and had no idea why she'd call him when she'd been in an accident, but decided to come anyway. Later, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed that Jones had not been under the influence of anything when she'd gotten into the accident. It was definitely suspicious that Flay would be the one Jones would call after an accident if they weren't involved, though if her son was born in September 2011, she wouldn't have been pregnant with him yet at this point.

Tabloids have been bringing up the possibility that Flay is Jones' baby daddy for years.

There have been rumors about Flay and Jones' relationship here and there for years, including a 2015 tabloid story that claimed even Flay's ex, March, believed that Jones' son belonged to Flay, and that she even thought that they looked alike. No word on whether or not this was actually true, but if she did believe that an affair had been going on, it wouldn't be surprising if she bought into this theory as well.

Jones has said she doesn't think her son needs his father in his life.

In a 2017 interview, Jones said she believed that Xander had enough positive male role models in his life without having a father around, and that he also was surrounded by strong women, which was important, too.

"Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young. It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn't have a male person saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl.' All those sh*tty things that dads accidentally do. I just don't feel I need a partner."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.