Meet Lauren Holt, One Of The Newest Cast Members On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Introducing Lauren Holt!

Saturday Night Live just added three new cast members to their lineup for Season 46, and we’re looking forward to seeing some brand-new talent on our televisions! One of the newest cast members for the upcoming season is actress and comedian Lauren Holt, who actually has a seriously impressive comedy resume already.

Who is Lauren Holt?

Lauren Holt is a comedian and actress who is a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles, California. Her bio on the UCB website says that she “currently performs on the sketch comedy UCB Maude Team, The Audacity and she was on the UCB Character Team, Characters Welcome in 2018” and is also a “founding member of the UCB musical improv troupe, The Pickup.”

Who is Lauren Holt dating?

It doesn't look like Lauren Holt is currently dating anyone; the guy who appears on her Instagram account often is her best friend, Chad Westbrook.

Lauren Holt has a ton of film credits.

In addition to her nabbing a spot on the most famous sketch comedy show in television history, Lauren Holt has a seriously impressive list of film credits, too. She appeared in Lady Gaga’s music video “Til It Happens to You,” and also appeared in the short film, Parent Teacher Conference, and was nominated for Best Actress at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival for her role in the short.

Lauren has also been in the short films Los Paradise: Tell You How I Feel, Keep Calm and Tampon, Strange Beverly, Hunky Dory Soda Pop!, and Hypocrite. She’s even appeared in three episodes of The Filth and an episode of It Listens From The Radio.

Lauren also played the role of Barb in Stranger Things: The Musical, which is a musical parody of the hit Netflix show.

Lauren Holt is passionate about activism.

One scroll through Lauren’s Instagram profile will show you that she’s exceptionally passionate about activism and the Black Lives Matter movement. In June, she posted an infographic about anti-racism and has been adamant about demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

What are Lauren Holt’s hobbies?

Besides comedy, it looks like Lauren loves to spend her free time hanging out with her friends and family, and is really close to her parents. The comedian regularly posts pictures of her family, and is ever-grateful for her support system.

“I am so grateful to have the kindest, most generous, and loving parents on earth,” she wrote in an Instagram post that featured her parents kissing while at The Last Bookstore in Downtown Los Angeles. “Thank you guys for everything you do for us!! Now frickin' move to LA already!!”

She’s also not afraid of posting some seriously funny throwback photos on her Instagram account, and is an expert at writing sweet captions about her friends and family.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST SISTER IN THE UNIVERSE,” she gushed in a throwback pic of her and her sister. “She is LITRALLY [sic] the smartest, most beautiful, most giving, most talented, most driven, most incredible person I know and boy oh boy am I lucky to have her as my older sister. Howard, thank you for all that you do for me and for always being there for me!!! LOVE YOU SOY MUCH!!! YOU’RE A STAH KID, AN ABSOLUTE STAH!!”

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live premieres on Saturday, Oct. 3 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.