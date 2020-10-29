Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Are Married! Details About Their Intimate Ceremony

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are married!

The Meals on Wheels Instagram account revealed the surprising news on Oct. 29.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," they wrote.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post finished.

While Johansson is a household name in Hollywood, if you're not an avid-SNL watcher, you may not know much about her husband, Colin Jost.

Who is Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the SNL star — including how he proposed!

When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost start dating?

The couple has been officially together since about 2017 and in May 2019, they announced their engagement.

Rumors about the couple first began when they were spotted kissing in a bar after ScarJo had hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Avengers star had just finalized her divorce from her second husband when she began dating the "Weekend Update" anchor.

Jost graduated from Harvard.

Jost is a Harvard grad and while he was there, he was president of the storied Harvard Lampoon, the humor publication that has jump-started the comedy careers of legendary comics, like John Belushi and Conan O’Brien.

He went on to take a job writing for Saturday Night Live in 2005.

He was a writing supervisor for years, finally making it to head writer in 2012. In 2014, Lorne Michaels asked him to take over anchor duties on "Weekend Update."

He’s also performed stand up on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and on TBS and HBO.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds.

While Jost was working on SNL, Johansson was becoming a legend in her own right in Hollywood. As of the end of 2018, she was the second highest-grossing actor on ScreenRant’s list, following only her Avengers series co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

While making numerous critical and box office smash hit films, she married Ryan Reynolds in 2008. The pair split in 2010.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac got married in 2014.

Johansson went on to marry Romain Dauriac in 2014. She filed for divorce from the journalist in March of 2017.

Who is Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's daughter?

They actually don't have any children together. However, Jost acts as a father figure to Johansson's daughter, Rose, who is around five or six years old.

Johansson shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Romain Dauric.

They've known each other for a very long time.

Johansson and Jost have actually known each other for well over a decade. Jost says they met when she first hosted the show in 2006 and he was in his first year as a writer there.

Jost commented, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then... she’s the best.”

They started dating after Scarlett Johansson's SNL appearance in 2017.

The two didn’t become romantically involved until 2017, when Johansson was a special guest on an episode of Saturday Night Live. Her divorce had just been finalized and the two got steamy at an after-party.

A source said at the time, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock.They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone... they made out at least twice... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

Another source said, “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the SNL cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

The pair didn't confirm their relationship for awhile.

The pair didn’t give the public any details about their relationship for a long time. At the 2017 Emmys, Jost was only willing to say that he was involved with someone great.

On the red carpet, he said, “She’s pretty cool... it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.” They finally made an official appearance as a couple in November of 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City.

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019.

At the time, friends of both of them were certain this was a real relationship. “They’re very much in love. It’s serious,” a friend of Jost’s said at the time. “They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

One of Johansson’s friends commented, “Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types... She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match.”

Colin Jost wrote a book called A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.

Jost's book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, is actually a New York Times best-seller.

What is Colin Jost's height?

Colin Jost is reportedly around 5-foot-10.

What is Colin Jost's age?

The "Weekend Update" co-host was born on June 29, 1982, which makes him a 38-year-old Cancer.

What is Colin Jost's net worth?

Colin Jost's net worth is reportedly around $6 million.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side. She is the creator of the blog Stay at Home Pundit and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.