Jay Cutler & Tomi Lahren: All The Details About Their Rumored Relationship

They were spotted at a bar in Nashville.

There may be a new power couple in Nashville. This week, Tomi Lahren and Jay Cutler got the rumor mill going on high speed when they showed up at a bar together for a night out with some other friends. The retired quarterback and the Fox Nation commentator are both coming off break-ups and could be looking for some romantic action now that they are single.

Is Jay Culter dating Tomi Lahren?

How they met and what drew them together is still a mystery at this time, but we can say for sure that they follow each other on social media. What's more, they don't deny that they were out together just recently. However, they're being a bit vague about what the nature of their relationship really is.

Lahren and Cutler were spotted out in Nashville.

Lahren, who moved to Nashville earlier this year, was spotted at a bar with Cutler this week. Cutler is a longtime Nashville resident himself. An unnamed source told reporters that the pair were out with two other people and seemed to be having a good time, even doing tequila shots straight from the mouth of a shared bottle. The source also said they left the bar together at the end of the night.

Tomi Lahren and Jay Cutler follow each other on social media.

A quick glance at their Instagram pages confirms that the two follow one another. Lahren doesn't follow any other athletes and Culter doesn't follow any other Fox hosts, so it seems likely that they have a friendship in real life, at the very least. They may also agree on some basic things, like politics. Lahren is widely known for her far-right conservative positions and Cutler has stated approval about Donald Trump from the beginning of his presidency.

Cutler is recently divorced.

Fans of Culter and his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari know that their marriage had some major ups and downs. In fact, it almost wasn't a marriage, with them calling off their wedding the first time in 2011. They did finally tie the knot in 2013 and they have three kids together.

They starred on the reality show Very Cavallari together from 2018-2020 and audiences got to see some of the more troubled parts of their marriage. Cavallari was open about their issues, saying, "From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great. But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."

The downs finally must have outweighed the ups and the couple decided to split for good.

Did Jay Cutler have an affair?

One of the more tantalizing rumors around their break up was the story that he might have had an affair with Cavallari's one-time BFF Kelly Henderson. Fans of Very Cavallari had remarked on the flirtatious chemistry between Culter and Henderson and that led to media rumors about a possible affair.

Cavallari and Henderson fought over how Henderson handled it publicly and the damage to their friendship was never repaired. Everyone involved denied the affair rumors, but looking back, it's hard not to wonder what really happened.

Who did Tomi Lahren date before Jay Cutler?

In June 2019, Lahren and her then-boyfriend Brandon Fricke announced that they were planning to get married. The couple had met after he slid into her DMs to support her during her public spat with Glenn Beck. They started dating in 2018, and she was by his side through this ultimately unsuccessful run for Congress that fall.

In April 2020, Lahren announced that they were breaking off the engagement, but they remained best friends. That might actually be true, judging from Fricke's Instagram account — he hasn't purged any of the many photos of their time together and they still follow one another on social media.

Fricke, despite being an NFL agent, doesn't follow Cutler on social media. Maybe he isn't a fan.

Cutler's followers aren't into it.

Lahren has popped into Cutler's comments on Instagram occasionally, usually just to agree about a favorite TV show or something like that. Cutler's followers aren't into having her in the mix, however. One commenter said, "Don't ruin Jay Cutler for me plz. [sic]" Another follower tried to warn Culter away, using all caps to write "IGNORE THIS THIRST TRAP JAY...RUN AWAY VERY FAST."

However, a few other folks thought that the pair would make a cute couple, saying things like "I’m here for this," and "I think they look good together!"

Lahren denies the relationship.

Thursday night, Lahren took to Twitter to try and quash the rumors about a budding romance. "I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one," she tweeted.

Cutler recently commented on rumors, telling social media users, "Be better internet."

So, there may not be anything romantic between these two right now, but that doesn't mean something couldn't develop in the future.

