Why Are Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Getting Divorced? The Hints Their Marriage Was In Trouble

This news is shocking.

After 10 years together and 7 years married, we thought that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler would be together forever, especially after watching the duo on Very Cavallari. But now, their marriage is officially coming to an end.

On Sunday, the former Laguna Beach star shocked fans when she announced that she and her husband are going separate ways.

But why are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler getting a divorce?

They haven't shared the nitty gritty details themselves just yet, but here's what we know about the situation so far.

Cavallari announced the news on Instagram on Sunday.

Including a photo of her and Cutler together, Cavallari shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday as Cutler shared a post with an identical caption on his own account.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Not long ago, the couple was quarantined in the Bahamas together.

Cavallari and Cutler recently made headlines for being in the Bahamas with friends and their children — Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon — when coronavirus first began to break out. They were there on vacation and unable to fly home until the end of March, at which point they began quarantining at home. As recently as earlier this spring, it seemed like Cutler and Cavallari were in a good place, so what happened?

Earlier this year, they seemed to be on good terms.

Going back a bit farther than their trip to the Caribbean, Cavallari also shared this photo of her and Cutler engaging in some PDA during a trip to Aspen, Colorado in February. At that point, it seemed like all was well between them, too, but now fans know that may not have been the case, as it seems more was going on behind the scenes than everyone may have been aware of.

Reportedly, cheating was not a factor.

As a source close to the former couple has said, their split isn't because someone was unfaithful. In fact, it seems like this may have stemmed from issues that have been going on for a long time, and that they knew before going to the Bahamas that their marriage was coming to an end.

"On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up. The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward," the insider said, adding, "Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show. Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart."

This may not be the first time they've considered divorce.

Another insider has said that they've discussed divorce in the past, but ultimately, their kids have been the force that keeps them together. Now, they've reportedly finally reached their breaking point where they realized they're both too unhappy to continue in their marriage.

"They have really tried to make it work for years but are on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot," the source said, adding that they're still working out their future living arrangements.

Cavallari has admitted their marriage isn't perfect.

On the show, she's spoken openly about the flaws in their relationship — and on more than one occasion.

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she's said in a past episode of Very Cavallari. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs. But in two months we could be up here again... that's how we've always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is," she continued. "There's no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems. I've always been very vocal about that. We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we're perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues."

She's also said that she feels Cutler isn't supportive enough of her career, saying in another episode, "I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation, but I feel like everything I have going on is a problem."

Why are Cavallari and Cutler getting divorced? It seems they grew apart.

Between what Cavallari shared in her announcement and the reports that cheating just wasn't on the table, it seems like the couple truly did just end up growing apart — and at this point, it sounds like their individual paths are going in different directions, especially when it comes to Cavallari's many businesses. Hopefully, future episodes of Very Cavallari will shed more light on the end of their marriage, but until then, it does sound as though they're remaining amicable with each other through all of this, which is what's most important.

