This Is What Nicky And Alex From 'Full House' Look Like Now

Talk about a glow-up!

As if we needed another reason to feel old, Full House's Nicky and Alex Katsopolis are no longer the teeny-tiny cutie pies that everyone loves and remembers.

Full House fans will remember that the twins were the sons of Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky, played by John Stamos and Lori Loughlin. They made their first appearance in the sixth season of the super-popular show when they were just 2 years old.

In 2016, fans of the hit series were over the moon when it had returned in spinoff form to Netflix. Now, fans of the original series were able to get an update on the Tanner family, and share the show with their own families. Okay, now we really feel old!

Of course, this brought the show's cast back into the spotlight, and fans started to wonder what the Katsopolis twins had been up to and what they look like now.

What do Nicky and Alex from Full House look like now?

The twins were played by real-life twins Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit. The Tuomy-Wilhoit twins are now 29 years old. Yes, 29! It's crazy.

Also, a fun side fact: the Katsopolis twins were originally played by a completely different set of twins, and not the Tuomy-Wilhoits, when they were first born on the show.

While the Full House fandom was hoping that the Olsen twins would make a comeback to the 2016 spinoff in their famous Michelle Tanner role, they have yet to appear on the show. However, fans were able to witness the return of the Tuomy-Wilhoit twins.

The problem is, no one recognized them! They were all grown up and 25 years old when the spinoff began, and they were introduced as college dropouts who were starting up their own food truck business.

However, this was the only time the Tuomy-Wilhoit twins appeared on the spinoff, as they aren't even actors anymore.

Dylan has instead turned to working on the opposite side of the camera as a foley artist. That's the person who makes the sound effects for movies and TV programs.

Dylan's credits include work on Jack Ryan and Castle Rock, and he's even won three (yes, three!) Emmys for Game of Thrones, which he did post-production work for.

Blake, however, has switched around from job to job throughout the years. For four years, he lived in Georgia and was a firefighter. However, he eventually moved back home to California to be near his loved ones.

He then worked in audio engineering.

Now, Blake hopes to join his brother as a foley artist. He has even attended award shows with Dylan.

The second part of Fuller House's fifth and last season just dropped on Netflix. However, there's no say on whether or not the twins will make another appearance.

So, for now, here's a look at what the Tuomy-Wilhoit twins look like today:

Here's Blake, AKA Nicky:

And Dylan, AKA Alex:

Our pre-teen selves are swooning over how well they've aged. ​Now it's time to start binge-watching Fuller House!

Caithlin Pena is an editor for YourTango who enjoys books, movies, and writes about astrology and lifestyle topics.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in July 2015 and was updated with the latest information.