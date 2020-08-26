8 Things To Know About Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend

Attractive couple alert!

Brad Pitt’s love life has been the talk of Tinseltown since, well, as long as anyone can remember. His split with Friends alum Jennifer Aniston was highly publicized and his controversial romance with Angelina Jolie was covered by tabloids across the globe.

Although it’s been nearly four years since Brad and Angie called it quits, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to his relationship status — until now, that is. Brad Pitt was spotted boarding a private jet in Paris with model Nicole Poturalski on August 26, and we (and literally the rest of the world at this point) are all wondering more about Brad Pitt’s rumored new girlfriend.

Who is Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's girlfriend?

1. Nicole Poturalski is a German model who goes by Nico Mary.

The brunette beauty is a 5’10” blue-eyed, German model who goes by the name of Nico Mary in the modeling industry. She says that if she could have one super power, it would be "traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future."

2. Nicole Poturalski is an outdoorsy gal.

One glance at Nicole Poturalski’s Instagram page will show you that she loves to spend her time outside and soak up the sunlight. From hanging out at beaches and swimming in the ocean to frolicking in fields of sunflowers, it seems like Nicole feels most comfortable when she’s in nature.

“Ocean princess [heart eyes emoji] Arielle [sic] can go and pack her bags,” one fan wrote.

3. Nicole Poturalski is a mom.

Although Nicole doesn’t post too many pictures with her son, she shared a picture of the two of them totally twinning while visiting Los Angeles and walking around in Hollywood. How sweet are they?

4. Nicole Poturalski is an activist.

Nicole Poturalski isn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for the injustices many face in the world. In May of 2020, she donned a sweatshirt with the slogan “Protect Kids, Not Guns.”

She also posted a black square on her Instagram page in June in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement amid the George Floyd and police brutality protests.

“Black lives matter. #blackouttuesday all equal,” she captioned the photo.

5. Nicole Poturalski is an avid reader.

Nicole has posted a few pictures of herself while browsing book stores and looking for her next great read. Beauty and brains? This woman has it all!

6. She’s an Angelina Jolie look-alike.

You can’t deny that Nicole Poturalski looks a bit like Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. It’s obvious that she’s a gorgeous gal, and hey, maybe Brad Pitt has a type.

7. Nicole Poturalski is an Elle cover star.

She’s currently on the cover of the September 2020 issue of Elle Germany, and recently posted about how excited she was about the career milestone. “September Issue 2020 !!! [fire emojis] Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and Chance! Thank You @ellegermany @andreasortnerstudio @tinkavalerie and all others,” she wrote.

She also appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Beauty in June 2018, showing off her natural beauty — including her cute freckles!

8. Nicole Poturalski has an obsession with fruit.

One scroll through her Instagram profile will show you that Nicole Poturalski absolutely loves fruit. From watermelon and oranges to pomegranates and strawberries, girlfriend is getting her daily dose of Vitamin C, and then some!

To be honest, this might explain why her skin is always clear, bright, and glowing. BRB, going to take down a fruit bowl, stat.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.