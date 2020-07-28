Why Brad Pitt's Emmy Nomination Is Confusing Fans

Okay, so you're Brad Pitt? That don't impress me much. - Shania Twain, and also Twitter.

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 28, and while some celebs were rightfully celebrating their nominations, others were left shocked and confused at their Emmy snubs.

One celeb who may be surprised about his own nomination, though, is Brad Pitt. If you’re having trouble remembering which television show the 56-year-old actor poured his heart and soul into this year, you’re not alone.

Why are people confused about Brad Pitt’s Emmy nomination?

People are confused (and to be honest, a little upset) about Brad Pitt’s Emmy nomination for pretty much one reason: he appeared on one episode of Saturday Night Live in April as Dr. Anthony Fauci — for a whopping three minutes.

meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon starred in and produced three different shows this season and got nominated for none of them. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE! https://t.co/eMUq8q3uT7 — sad girl a.t. (@Andraapop) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, celebs like Reese Witherspoon, who produced and starred in three television series (Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show) and Viola Davis, who has been nominated for Best Lead Actress for the last five years for her role as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Muder, were notably missing from the nominations list.

Has Brad Pitt been nominated for an Emmy before?

Brad Pitt has been nominated for three Emmys before his 2020 nomination, bringing his total to four. He was previously nominated as an executive producer for Nightingale and The Normal Heart; he won the Emmy for The Normal Heart in 2014.

Pitt was also nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy series for his guest-starring role on Friends in 2002. His 2020 Emmy nomination for his role as Dr. Fauci on Saturday Night Live is also for the Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category.

What are fans saying about Brad Pitt’s Emmy nomination?

Many social media users on Twitter are flabbergasted by Brad Pitt’s Emmy nomination. As previously mentioned, the dude made a guest appearance on a sketch comedy show for the roughly same amount of time it takes to cook a Hot Pocket in the microwave.

“Tbh if I could get an Emmy nomination like Brad Pitt did for putting on a wig and reading cue cards for two minutes, I'll certainly have it made,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Brad Pitt got an Emmy nomination for literally spending 60 seconds on a Zoom call."

Another Twitter user pointed out that Pitt didn't really do enough in his comedy sketch to earn the nomination, while fellow actor Adam Driver (who was nominated for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for appearing in an SNL sketch) totally deserves his nomination.

Ok Adam Driver deserves an Emmy nod for SNL... but Brad Pitt? He basically slapped on a wig and was Brad Pitt in a wig. — Mama Segs (@MilwaukeeKate) July 28, 2020

However, some Brad Pitt fans applauded the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor’s Emmy nomination.

Brad Pitt just earned an EMMY nomination for his short performance as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live! Big congrats to Brad for the honor! Could he get both an Oscar AND an Emmy this year?! pic.twitter.com/wnBJktlLnl — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) July 28, 2020

“Brad Pitt just earned an EMMY nomination for his short performance as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live!” one Twitter super fan wrote. “Big congrats to Brad for the honor! Could he get both an Oscar AND an Emmy this year?!”

And in order to answer that question, all we can do is wait.

The Emmys will air on September 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. PST.

