Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Is Reportedly Married (And They Met At Her Husband’s Restaurant)

This just got even more interesting.

Is Brad Pitt's girlfriend married?

Grab some popcorn and your favorite mug, because this tea is piping hot, y’all. Brad Pitt broke the internet Kim Kardashian-style after he was spotted getting cozy with leggy German model Nicole Poturalski in France on August 26, sparking rumors that the pair were Hollywood’s hottest new item.

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,” an eyewitness said. “He was in a semi-public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

Now, reports are coming out that Nicole Poturalski is actually married and is still carrying on a relationship with Brad Pitt.

Is Nicole Poturalski married?

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski (who often goes by Nico Mary), is in fact, married. And get this: the 27-year-old model’s husband apparently knows all about her relationship with Brad Pitt.

Who is Nicole Poturalski’s husband?

Nicole Poturalski’s husband is Roland Mary, the 68-year-old owner of one of Berlin’s most famous restaurants, Borchardt.

"Brad Pitt first met Nicole [Poturalski] in August last year at Borchardt, which is her husband Roland's restaurant," a source close to Nicole revealed.

Borchardt is known for hosting prominent celebrities, politicians, entertainers, and more. Barack Obama, German leader Angela Merkel, Natalie Portman, Madonna, George Clooney, and Quentin Tarantino have all been spotted dining there.

Who are Nicole Poturalski and Roland Mary’s kids?

Nicole Poturalski and Roland Mary have one child together, a 7-year-old boy named Elin; however, Roland Mary has five children in total.

Do Brad Pitt and his girlfriend's husband know each other?

Here’s where it gets very interesting. Brad Pitt and Roland Mary have reportedly known each other for at least a decade, as Brad first started going to the high-end eatery in 2009 when he was filming Inglorious Bastards on location in Germany.

After the 2019 premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in Germany, Brad stopped at the restaurant to celebrate and that’s when he reportedly locked eyes with Nicole and became infatuated with her.

“Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland [Mary], and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film,” a source said.

“Brad was introduced to Roland's wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number,” the source continued. “Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and she connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

When contacted by DailyMail for comment about Brad and Nicole’s relationship, Roland simply replied, “No comment.”

However, a friend of Roland’s told the publication, “Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

“They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,’” Roland's friend added.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.