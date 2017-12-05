Before And After Photos Of The Twins Who Spent Over $15,000 On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Brad Pitt

Matt and Mike Schlepp originally said they had "no regrets," but then their MTV reality show aired.

We all have dreams. Some of us want to skydive, and others want to swim with sharks.

But all twin brothers Mike and Matt Schlepp wanted in this life was to look like Brad Pitt.

After spending approximately $20,000 and establishing themselves a place in reality show infamy later, it looks like their shared dream managed to come true — kind of.

The Schlepp twins first stepped into the spotlight in 2017, when they appeared on MTV's original reality series "I Want A Famous Face," with the goal of becoming Brad Pitt look-alikes.

The Arizona-raised twins were 21 at the time the show aired, documenting the transformation process intended to make them to look like identical version of the Hollywood hunk.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Matt and Mike revealed the hefty price tag that came with their decision to undergo multiple (painful) surgical and dental procedures.

The twins spent months undergoing plastic surgery and dental work, and then in recovery.

Despite their identical DNA, the twin brothers took slightly different looks to achieve the final look.

Mike's procedures reportedly included a nose job, as well as cheek, jaw and chin implants, while Matt underwent "only" a nose job and chin implant.

Both required dental work, receiving a combined 41 porcelain veneers between them. They also took the well known anti-acne medication Accutane.

Sometimes, they revealed, they were unable to eat proper meals as a result of their operations.

Here's a look at their before and after pics next to actor Brad Pitt himself:

According to the twins, the painful ordeal was "more than worth it."

“I would do it ten times over," said Matt. "It has definitely helped me get more girls. ​I'll walk and get that double-take from girls and hear the whispering that follows. I've had such a dramatic change that girlfriends I hadn't seen in a while couldn't stop staring, and said they wanted to cry! If that doesn't make you feel good, then what would?”

Mike said he has similar feelings about their transformation.

“I never knew that I could be as happy as I am right now," he said. “I feel on top of the world by the few tweaks that I went through. Go through with the surgery now because you don't want to go through life always feeling down with the way that you look."

Here's another look at the twins post-transformation:

PITTS STOP! Mike and Matt Schlepp paid $29,000 on nose jobs and cheek and chin implants to look like Brad Pitt.

They look like Von Ericks pic.twitter.com/MIau5ar19Y — Savannah (K) (@SavannahAngel25) December 12, 2016

Since the episode aired in 2004, the Schlepp twins have stayed out of the public eye.

After the show aired, they told a reporter from the Phoenix Sun Times that their level of interest In looking like Pitt was blown out of proportion by MTV's PR machine.

"MTV producers grossly exaggerated the Pitt connection to push the show's premise," they claimed, "including scripting the 'reality' show and asking the boys to pose in a video store with Pitt DVDs."

Not so, says the show's executive producer, Dave Sirvulnick.

""We were following what was going on in their lives," Sirvulnick said in response to the twins' claims. "[These] were two young men who were fascinated with Brad Pitt and were already on the way down the road to getting plastic surgery, and we asked if we could document the surgery while they were going through it."

But while a close friend of the twins who also appeared on the show insists the Schlepp's "never wanted to look like Brad Pitt," an email given to the Sun Times by MTV makes it seem as though that lady doth protest too much.

"Dear MTV Staff," Matt Schlepp wrote, "I am a 20 year old male ready to go under the knife to look like my favorite celeb. Who you ask? The celeb who I am content on looking like is the infamous Brad Pitt. The name itself explains it all."

Emily Blackwood covers pop culture, true crime, dating, relationships and everything in between. You can follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 5, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.