Is Ashley Benson Engaged? Why Fans Think She May Be Tying The Knot With G-Eazy

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson, 30, has been keeping a pretty low profile since the hit Freeform series ended its seven season run in 2017. However, the Spring Breakers star is now making headlines everywhere after eagle-eyed fans noticed she was wearing a ring on THAT finger, and many are wondering the same thing: is Ashley Benson engaged?

Is Ashley Benson engaged?

From the looks of it, Ashley Benson may be engaged to her rumored boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. A picture of the two running errands in Los Angeles shows Benson donning a huge sparkler on her ring finger, prompting fans to believe that the pair could have plans to tie the knot in the foreseeable future.

“I’m straight up about to cry over these G Eazy rumors rn,” one devastated Twitter fan wrote over the news of the pair’s possible engagement.

When did Ashley Benson and G-Eazy start dating?

Rumors that Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were a hot new item started hitting the internet after the pair were spotted making out in public in May. Although neither Ashley nor G-Eazy have officially confirmed their relationship, they’ve been spotted out and about together numerous times holding hands, kissing, and generally, looking like a full-on couple.

"Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley," a source said. "They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends."

Who did Ashley Benson date before G-Eazy?

Ashley Benson dated model and actress Cara Delevingne for two years before their sudden split in April of this year. The pair met in May of 2018 while on set for their indie film, Her Smell, and were spotted kissing in August of the same year.

"I think it's the best way in any relationship," she said about keeping her relationships private. "I've always been very private about them and I think it's just better ... I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible."

Ashley and Cara kept fans guessing about their relationship until nearly a year later, when she confirmed that they had been dating by commenting a string of heart emojis on a video Cara posted and hashtagged “#PRIDE.”

When asked about why she suddenly decided to go public with their relationship, Benson said, "I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

What happened to G-Eazy and Halsey?

Before G-Eazy reportedly got together with Ashley Benson, he had a pretty high-profile romance with singer Halsey.

Halsey and G-Eazy have separated

The couple dated for almost two years and broke up in 2018 after rumors that G-Eazy cheated on Halsey started to swirl. Halsey announced their breakup in an Instagram story, saying that the pair decided to take some time apart.

