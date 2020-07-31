Are Kaia Gerber & Cara Delevingne Dating? Why Fans Think The Model BFFs Are More Than Friends

Photo: Joe Seer & Tinseltown / Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne
July 31, 2020

They sure look cozy...

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have been inseparable this summer, and fans are starting to think that there is more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Are Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne dating?

Kaia Gerber, 18, and Cara Delevingne, 27, first fueled dating rumors after the pair were spotted holding hands and embracing one another at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles in July. 

More recently, Kaia posted a picture of herself and Cara both posing in one of Taylor Swift’s folklore cardigans, which has fans thinking the pair might be more than just BFFs. 

“We love our cardigan,” Kaia captioned the cute Instagram story snap. 

Those aren’t the only two instances where Cara and Kaia raised eyebrows about their relationship. After a workout video of the two gal pals was posted on Instagram, more people began to suspect that Kaia and Cara were more than just friends, based on an Instagram caption that was posted along with the video.

“After seeing cara’s and kaia’s workout on instagram & their whole dynamic & kirk hashtagging ‘partner workout’ [double hearts] (which he doesn’t do when random model friends workout together) I actually think they’re more than friends and I’m here for it,” one Twitter user wrote. 

How did Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne meet?

It’s unclear who introduced the pair, but since they’re both models and share famous friends like Taylor Swift, they’ve most likely been running in the same circle for a while now.

Who did Cara Delevingne date last?

Cara Delevingne dated Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson for two years before splitting in April of this year. Shortly after their breakup, Ashley was spotted kissing G-Eazy, which basically confirmed that Cara and Ashley were completely over.

While some fans hated on Benson for moving on so quickly, Cara took to her Instagram stories in May to defend Ashley, writing, “ "It's more important now more than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Who did Kaia Gerber date last?

Before rumors about Cara and Kaia started swirling, Kaia famously dated 26-year-old SNL actor Pete Davidson when she was 17. Fans thought their age difference was slightly cringey, which is also a sentiment being expressed by those who think Kaia and Cara are in a romantic relationship.

However, it is important to note that both women are adults — as pointed out by one Twitter user who defended Kaia and Cara’s close relationship. 

Regardless of Cara and Kaia’s actual relationship status, it seems like the two models are enjoying each other’s company and all the time they’re spending together.

