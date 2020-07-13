What Is The Lincoln Project? Meet The Republicans Who Want Trump Out Of Office

This group is doing whatever they can to ensure he won't be president come this November.

Things are getting more and more contentious as America gets closer to the 2020 presidential election this November, and although there are certainly Republicans out there who aren't planning to vote for Donald Trump to take a second term, one group is actively working against his re-election.

This is where the Lincoln Project comes in: A group of republicans who want to see Joe Biden win in this election so much that they're campaigning against Trump by attacking him personally.

What is the Lincoln Project?

The Lincoln Project has released viral videos aimed at Trump.

Though several videos have already hit the Lincoln Project's YouTube channel, one of the most widely circulated ones is called "Whispers," and the ad addresses Trump directly, attempting to take aim at what seem to be his biggest insecurities. In the ad, a whispering voice tells Trump that even those who work closely with him are against him, including his own family, talking behind his back.

The Lincoln Project has been around since December 2019.

The group launched at the end of last year, starting their social media campaign against the sitting president. They started out by placing an ad to run on Fox News, where they were sure that Trump would see it, which he did — and the group, which is classified as a super PAC, has been growing ever since. Not only are they fighting against Trump, but they also don't want to see Republican senators who have supported Trump re-elected either, and so far, they've managed to raise over $2 million for their efforts.

What does the name mean?

According to their website, the Lincoln Project captures the ideals of Abraham Lincoln after he united a divided country after the Civil War. Now that the country is divided again, those in the group are looking to find a way forward.

"President Abraham Lincoln led the United States through its bloodiest, most divisive and most decisive period of our history," the group says. "He fought not because he wanted to, but because he knew the dual goals of preserving the Union and the end of slavery would be achieved only through armed conflict. Lincoln always kept the enormous human cost of the struggle in the front of his mind. At Gettysburg, he implored us not to forget those that had given “their last full measure of devotion” to preserving the American experiment. As it became clear that the Union would be victorious, Lincoln’s thoughts turned to how the nation would 'bind up its wounds; and move forward together."

Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, is involved in The Lincoln Project.

Conway may be a counselor to Trump but her husband, George, doesn't agree with the way he's run the country, and along with political consultant John Weaver (who worked on John McCain's campaign), they co-founded the movement.

Their mission is specifically to see that Trump doesn't get a second term.

According to the mission statement on the Lincoln Project's website, the group states that they'd rather see a Democrat in office who upholds the Constitution rather than a Republican who doesn't, if that's what it takes.

"Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain. However, the priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party," the statement says. "Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort."

They published a manifesto in the New York Times last year.

In a piece published in December, George Conway, John Weaver, Steve Schmidt, and Rick Wilson officially introduced themselves via a piece they authored in the New York Times, sharing that while they disagree with liberal policy, they are willing to do whatever it takes to protect America from Trump, and the work hasn't stopped since then.

Trump has already spoken out against them.

A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, “Morning in America”, doing everything possible to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

Back in May, Trump shared his wrath against the group in a Twitter storm, calling many of them out directly.

"Their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe," he tweeted. "I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me). Crazed Rick Wilson lost for Evan 'McMuffin' McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to “O”, & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!"

It's too soon to tell if the Lincoln Project's efforts have worked in stopping a second Trump term, but if their main goal is getting under his skin, they've definitely succeeded.

