Who Is Meg Whitman's Husband? Details About Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV

Meet Griffith!

Meg Whitman, former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard and current CEO of Quibi, is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night ahead of the upcoming 2020 election.

Whitman has been a household name in the business world for decades and is one of the wealthiest self-made women in the United States, with her net worth reportedly being just over $5 billion.

@Quibi will you be Quibi-ing Meg Whitman’s speech? Will there be a live Quibi? Do we know roughly how many Quibis the speech will be? — Nathan for USPS (@NathanKelly90) August 17, 2020

While Whitman’s resume is quite impressive, her husband’s list of accomplishments isn’t too shabby in and of itself.

Who is Meg Whitman’s husband? His name is Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV.

Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV is a highly acclaimed board-certified neurosurgeon who currently leads UC Davis Health's neurological surgery department.

“I’m very excited to be part of UC Davis,” Harsh said of his hiring.

“U.S. News and World Report ranks it among the best institutions in 11 areas of study. And I see great potential for growth in the neuroscience department.”

So here's a totally useless, but somewhat related tidbit.



This is from 5 years ago. There I am in the back row standing next to Mr. Meg Whitman, husband of Quibi CEO (he's actually an extraordinarily accomplished guy, used to be Vice-Chair of Neurosurgery at Stanford) pic.twitter.com/3RYAkwbNHs — (((George Acs))) (@TheAcsMan) June 16, 2020

According to his bio on the UC Davis Health Center website, Harsh “leads a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, scientists and residents who diagnose and treat adults and children with conditions such as benign brain and pituitary tumors, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, degenerative spine problems, epilepsy, movement disorders, and traumatic brain injury.”

He has also authored “200 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, edited four scientific and clinical books, and served as editor and reviewer of numerous journals.”

Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV studied at Harvard.

Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV completed his undergraduate degree at Harvard, and also graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1980.

He completed his residency at UC San Francisco Medical Center, and had multiple fellowships there as well, including fellowships at the American Cancer Society and the Brain Tumor Research Center.

Meg Whitman and Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV met while they were in college.

Meg Whitman met Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV while she was a sophomore at Princeton University and he was attending Harvard.

The pair didn’t really hit it off at first, seeing as Harsh totally blew off Whitman after she invited him to her sister’s wedding for their first date, saying that he forgot about it.

However, he called to apologize and to ask her out again, and from the looks of it, it seems like their date went well.

The pair got married in 1980 and have been a rock-solid couple ever since.

Meg Whitman and Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV have two children.

Meg and Griffith have two sons, Griffith Rutherford Harsh V and William Harsh, both of whom have gotten into their fair share of trouble of the years.

Meg and Griffith’s oldest son, Griffith V, was charged with felony battery after he pushed a woman and she broke her ankle while he was a sophomore at Princeton University. He was also banned from living on campus because of his constant inappropriate behavior.

Meg Whitman's sons = the grossness that is wrong with our generation. — social disty (@SamSaysFashion) July 16, 2010

William Harsh, who also attended Princeton University, reportedly interned with Mitt Romney. He was also banned from the eating club, Cottage, after he reportedly yelled out racial slurs at other guests.

Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV and Meg Whitman are part-owners of a soccer team.

In 2019, Meg Whitman and Griffith Rutherford Harsh IV invested $100 million for 20% ownership of the Major League Soccer Club team FC Cincinnati.

“The family’s significant incremental capital investment will support the club’s ambitious goals, including the construction of the forthcoming West End Stadium and the commitment to a winning team,” the club stated in a press release at the time.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.