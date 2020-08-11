Who Is Nonie Creme? Details About The 'Marrying Millions' Star Whose Boyfriend Is 17 Years Her Junior

Meet Nonie Creme!

Marrying Millions kicked off its second season with a bang, and while fans were excited to see their favorite couples return, they were more excited to meet the new couples, like Seattle’s Nonie Creme and Reese Record.

Who is Nonie Creme?

Nonie Creme is a Seattle beauty entrepreneur who has been dating her boyfriend, Reese Record, for over a year and a half.

1. Who is Nonie Creme's boyfriend? She's 17 years older than her boyfriend.

Nonie Creme’s boyfriend, Reese Record, is only 30 years old. The 47-year-old business owner doesn’t see their nearly two-decade age difference to be a problem, though.

“Our age gap has never even occurred to either of us apart from every once in a while I’ll show Reese a picture or play him a song and realize he has no idea what I’m talking about,” Creme said. “The intensity of serving your life on TV — it’s a lot.”

2. How did Nonie Creme met Reese Record? They met on a dating app.

It’s a tale as old as time — especially in the age of technology. Nonie and Reese met how many modern couples meet nowadays: through a dating app. Specifically, the pair met on Tinder, and it was love at first swipe.

3. Nonie Creme is a self-made millionaire.

Nonie Creme studied at Scripps College in London, and after she received her degree in art history, she decided she wanted to stay in London after “falling madly in love” with a British boy. Her parents cut her off financially, so she started to do nails as a way to make money.

“I used my last $200 to take night school classes to learn to become a manicurist, and that is how I got into the beauty industry,” she said.

From there, she became the founding creative director of Butter London, a cosmetics company that has “clean ingredients, good-for-you formulas, and is always cruelty-free.”

“Butter London was grown very organically from literally nothing to where it became a known entity and all that entails,” she said.

Nonie Creme is currently the chief creative officer for Seattle-based cosmetics brand BeautyGARDE.

4. Nonie and Reese didn’t want to do Marrying Millions at first.

Neither Nonie nor Reese wanted to appear on Marrying Millions at first. One of Creme’s friends actually submitted the couple for casting, and Nonie was convinced the casting directors weren’t “looking for someone like her.”

Spoiler alert: they were.

However, Reese was iffy on the show from the get-go. “I was like, hell no. I don’t watch TV. I don’t support TV,” he said. “I’m not about TV. I was not happy.”

Reese totally changed his mind after the couple started filming, though, saying that he had “the most fun ever” while shooting Marrying Millions.

5. Who are Nonie Creme's kids?

Nonie has a daughter named Paloma who is just as cool as she is. She often posts pictures of her seriously stylish kid on her Instagram account, but Paloma won’t be appearing on the show during Nonie’s season of Marrying Millions.

Marrying Millions airs on Lifetime on Wednesdays at 10/9c.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.