Who Is Bill Hutchinson? Details About The 'Marrying Millions' Star Whose Girlfriend Is 40 Years His Junior

Marrying Millions star Bill Hutchinson, 61, made reality TV headlines everywhere after he appeared on Season 1 of the hit Lifetime series with girlfriend Brianna Ramirez, who is forty years his junior.

Who is Bill Hutchinson?

Bill Hutchinson is a real estate mogul who was born in 1958 in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up in Mexico and moved back to the states during his senior year of high school, then attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and took a job leasing retail space, which helped pave the way for his future success in real estate.

In 1984, Bill started his own company, Dunhill Partners, Inc. — a full-service brokerage firm that “brings retailers the best real estate in the country and grows businesses.”

He’s been divorced twice and even has daughters that are older than Bri, who is only 21 or 22 years old.

What is Bill Hutchinson's net worth?

According to Bill himself, he’s worth “hundreds of millions of dollars.” During Season 1, the self-made businessman wouldn’t reveal his exact net worth to viewers; however, if his net worth is in fact in the hundreds of millions range, he may be the wealthiest cast member on the show.

How did Bill and Brianna Ramirez meet?

Brianna Ramirez is Bill’s girlfriend who is forty years his junior. She’s super close with her family, including her dad — who is younger than Bill.

Bill and Brianna met while she was hostessing at one of Bill’s go-to restaurants, Blue Mesa Grill, in Dallas when she was just 18 years old. The pair started dating shortly after meeting and have been together for almost three years.

“I’m not a stalker, it wasn’t weird, I wasn’t like a creeper going to that restaurant staring at this young girl,” Bill told Parade during an exclusive interview. “I really wanted to meet her. I was impressed with her. She was also beautiful to me, and I thought, ‘This person must have a kind heart.’”

“I did get to meet her, we started by becoming friends, we’d talk, we went out for coffee,” he continued. “And, eventually, that led to more dates and then it led to where we are today, so it’s a beautiful story.”

What have people said about Bill and Brianna’s age difference?

A lot of fans are not happy about Bill and Bri’s relationship, mostly because of their gigantic age gap.

However, while some people are weirded out by Brianna and Bill’s four-decade age gap, Brianna isn’t phased by it one bit.

“People will ask me, ‘How does your family take this?’” she told Parade. “They want to know how my family reacted to our relationship, and it’s easy to explain because I don’t see it any different than any other relationship, you know? It’s completely normal to me, and just the fact that both of our families have been so kind and accepting, it’s made it really easy.”

