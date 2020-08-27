How To Apply False Eyelashes + The 20 Best 'Falsies' Of 2020

Get a bold look with these easy-to-apply lashes.

Right now, everyone is looking to pull off a dramatic makeup look, whether it's for a night out or a Zoom call. And fake eyelashes are an easy DIY way to make it happen. And you don't even have to load up on mascara.

False eyelashes are inexpensive, and easy to use and apply. They require less commitment than eyelash extensions, and are more fun than using lots of mascara for a bold lash look.

The best part of fake eyelashes is that, depending on your desires or needs, you can go as bold or natural as you want.

According to celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio, applying fake eyelashes requires just three tools: a mirror, your favorite strip lashes, and lash glue.

Once you have your tools, follow these instructions for how to put on fake eyelashes.

1. Place the mirror on a vanity or countertop, and angle it upwards. You will be looking down towards the mirror.

Try: Impressions Royale Petit Makeup Mirror

2. Apply any eyeshadow or liner as desired. Eyeliner will help camouflage the false lash.

3. Open the pack of your favorite strip lashes. Prior to applying glue, place the lash as close as possible to your lash line to measure if any of the strip surpasses your natural lash line. If so, trim off excess.

4. Apply the glue directly to the base of the strip lash. Allow to dry for approximately 10 seconds.

Try: KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive

5. Looking down towards the mirror, apply the fake eyelash to lash line. Start from the inner corner and place carefully along lash line. Let the lashes dry on the glue.

6. Apply another coat of eyeliner to make the eyelash blend into your natural lash line.

Once you know the instructions, here are the best fake eyelashes to get you started.

1. Eylure x Jasmine Brown False Lashes

The goal with lashes is to have them look large and in charge, but feel like they aren't there at all. These lightweight lashes feel natural and are contact lens-friendly. Because they are handmade, they feel more delicate and light, and can be used five times.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Ardell 'Naked' False Lashes

This lash collection is called 'Naked' because it’s meant to feel like you're wearing nothing. They are perfect for daytime use, or when you want to add a touch of dramatic to your lashes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Collection

Want lashes that go the distance without investing in lash extensions? These faux mink lashes are luxe and dramatic, and can be reused up to 10 times. They come in multiple lengths and volumes as well.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash

These lashes are made from ultra soft natural hair fibers. While that may sound really technical, it means this helps them to feel and look more natural. Each lash is handmade, so they are soft and fluffy.

(Sephora, $20)

5. Lilly Lashes 3D Mink

Mink lashes are perfect for when you want to look (and feel) super glam. This pair of handcrafted lashes are meant to blend in with your natural lashes for added length or definition.

(Sephora, $30)

6. Velour Lashes Effortless Kit

This kid has everything you need to apply your first pair of false eyelashes. That way, you avoid measuring, trimming, or any confusion. That makes it a perfect starter for those who want to give it a try.

(Sephora, $29)

7. GOO GOO 3D Mink Eyelashes

These lashes are fluffy, full, and have a crazy layered effect. This makes them appear to go on for miles. Try them for those epic (small) parties, date nights, or a Zoom call with your friends.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina False Lashes

These lashes are a bit more high end, but you'll feel the difference when you wear them. Use them up to 20 times for the synthetic option, meaning you'll absolutely get your money's worth.

(Sephora, $6)

9. DYSILK 6D Faux Mink Eyelashes

These lashes are perfect for when you don’t want to be subtle — you want to be bold and be seen from a block away. If you're going through the trouble of buying and wearing lashes, make it count.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Lashify Control Kit

This kit of false lashes are as close as you can get to lash extensions, without going to a salon and getting them. For that reason, it’s more expensive than running out for a strip of false lashes, but you get customized salon quality.

(Lashify, $145)

11. Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes

These light and durable lashes are made from mellow fibers and a cotton band. How wild is that? It sounds simple, but since they were created by a lash expert, she knows what she’s doing.

(Sephora, $20)

12. MAC Cosmetics 33 Lash False Lashes

These lashes have a fun retro feel and can be trimmed to match your exact eye shape and style. Choose this option if you love a flirty fringe, because we can all use a bit more flirt in our day (or night).

(Nordstrom, $17)

13. Vassoul 3D Reusable Dual Magnetic Eyelashes

Unlike other fake eyelashes that require glue, these magnetic lashes are glue-free. That means less chance of messing up and less clean-up after. Who doesn't love easy?

(Vassoul, $19.99)

14. Dolly Wink Koji Eyelash

These lashes are built to be a soft and delicate addition to your own natural look. Sweet and fun, but not without a touch of drama, they are great to add to your lash arsenal for daintier date nights.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Ardell 'Demi Wispies' Fake Eyelashes

These cool lashes allow for a staggered texture and length, and bring awesome lash intensity. Having fun is the whole point of fake lashes, so don't take yourself too seriously.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Tarte 'Tarteist' Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

These great lashes last a long time and are easy to customize if you want to reshape your own lashes and eyes. Even better, they are vegan; they are kind to the earth, as well as your face.

(Sephora, $12)

17. Camara Aunique 'Lisa' Lashes

These lashes, created by a lash guru, are subtle and sexy. You'll always look photo ready once you apply them. Because isn't that all we really want with fake eyelashes?

(Camera Unique, $18)

18. Lashify Fluffy Gossamer Lashes

Want lashes with a bit more volume and pizzazz as they flutter? These lashes are fluffy, dramatic, and are sure to make you stand out in photos.

(Lashify, $25)

19. e.l.f. Flirtatious Luxe Lash Kit

These budget-friendly lashes have a really cool tapered effect that helps them fold in and blend with natural lashes. The best lashes are one that look like your own, but aren't.

(Elf Cosmetics, $4)

20. Thrive Cosmetics Jackie Faux Lashes

This is great for anyone with allergies or sensitive skin, as the lashes are formulated without parabens, latex or harsh chemicals. What's the point of putting on new lashes if they end up irritating you?

(Thrive Causemetics, $26)

