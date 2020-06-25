21 Best Volumizing Mascaras & Growth Serums For Fuller Lashes

Get a look that pops!

We all want to create eyelash volume when wondering how to make eyelashes look fuller. Luckily, everything from the right serum to a mascara with the necessary ingredients can make it happen!

A good mascara is all in the interaction between the brush and the formula.

“It’s the way the mascara is formulated to be used in conjunction with the brush, which should ideally be double-sided to evenly coat the lashes with the product,” says celebrity makeup artist, Angela Calisti.

Another thing to keep in mind when finding a good mascara is the texture, which should be velvety and rich.

Adds Calisti, “Overall, most women want a mascara that lengthens lashes and adds volume, while darkening the eyelashes to enhance the eyes. I like fiber lash mascaras that also have conditioning ingredients such as vitamin E and rice bran.

There are some good performing mascaras found at the drugstore; however, you really have to know what to look for. The difference is in the ingredients and the design of the brush, which generally costs a lot, so I prefer more luxe mascaras as they perform better...

More and more women are getting lash extensions or wearing falsies. They are jeopardizing the health of their lashes for the effect of denser-looking lashes. When these extensions fall out, lashes are stubby and brittle, and can take time to grow back normally!"

Here are over 20 options for the best volumizing mascara and eyelash growth serum to get the lashes you've always dreamed of.

1. Younique Moodstruck Epic 4D One-Step Fiber Mascara

This volumnizing mascara has the latest in fiber lash technology, with a Y-shaped double-sided brush, which helps to add length and volume for up to 12 hours. It also contains Vitamin E and rice bran, which work to condition lashes and hold them in place.

(Younique Products, $29)

2. Tarte Tarteist Lash Paint Mascara

“This mascara not only gives volume, it also gives some serious definition so lashes don’t look lumpy and clumpy. The pigment is black and the brush is designed so well that the user gets intense volume in just one swipe. It's also a vegan product!” recommends Ava “Tula” McHenry, owner of Makeup by Ava Tula.

(Sephora, $23)

3. It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

“This mascara is revolutionary because it gives lash separation and volume, while simultaneously lifting the lash line (createing the feeling of feeling a mini eye-lift) just from the mascara,” says Tula. “Also, the Biotin in this jet black formula conditions the lashes so they don’t feel brittle and dry after you apply the mascara.”

(Sephora, $25)

4. Envious Lashes Luxuriating Lash Conditioning Serum

The lash serum is all natural, with botanical ingredients that promote both density and length. While this is made for those who have eyelash extensions in mind, it's fabulous for natural lashes, too.

(Envious Lash Boutique, $49)

5. Hard Candy Dare to Extend Ultimate Mascara

The secret to this mascara is its applicator, which uses Korean technology to help separate lashes. They add cute little tube extensions to each one, which adds both volume and length.

(Walmart, $7)

6. Doll 10 Beauty EffortLash XL Lash Expanding Mascara

Take your vitamins... And then wear them! In this vitamin-infused gel-based mascara, there's a mega brush that's designed with over 400 bristles. This helps to add volume and length, but also curl and condition without feeling heavy.

(Doll10, $24)

7. Elina Organics All Natural Mascara

This mascara is full of turbo-charged ingredients like Chamomile, Vitamin E, Coffee Powder, and Sunflower Seed Oil. That, paired with a uniquely designed brush, adds volume, length, and separation.

(Elina Organics Skincare, $26)

8. Elina Organics Natural Lash Growth Serum with Peptides

Going 100 percent organic is never a bad idea, and this natural growth serum is made with conditioning peptides, which are known to stimulate and promote growth, as well as stronger eyelashes.

(Elina Organics Skincare, $38)

9. Talika Lipocils Expert Eyelash Booster Gel

With natural ingredients, this product makes lashes stronger and bolder. Its formula includes botantical ingredients like hamamelis, apple, nettle, chestnut, and St John’s Wort, so you can feel good about using it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum

This serum is packed with ingredients, and promises longer, stronger, natural lashes in only 1 month. This line is formulated with Active Eyelash Technology, which has been proven to improve the appearance of fuller-looking eyelashes.

(Nordstrom, $95+)

11. Indeed Labs Peptalash II Eyelash Serum

This serum uses plant stem cells from a rare Swiss apple and two types of peptide blends, to not only make lashes stronger and thicker, but also healthier. You'll never need extensions again!

(Ulta, $24.99)

12. Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara

This is one product that does the job of a few! It's a mascara that can curl and separate, but also adds volume and boldness. (If you love drama, this mascara will give it to you!)

(Sephora, $29)

13. Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curl Mascara

This is a super-bold black mascara, but it's also more than that. It's great for volume, and it lengthens and curls. This is all thanks to a great brush that curls and separates for fuller-looking lashes.

(Sephora, $24)

14. Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

Created by Rihanna, Fenty's flat-to-fat brush is everything. It does all you need to volumize, lift, lengthen, and curl; plus, it's cruelty-free!

(Sephora, $24)

15. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

This serum is known for enhancing lashes, but it's also great for moisturizing and strengthening. It's made with Hexatein 1 Complex, a unique blend of lash-enhancing ingredients.

(Ulta, $49.99)

16. Vichy LiftActiv Eyes & Lashes Serum

Young lashes are healthier lashes, and this anti-aging serum strengthens, but also reduces the appearance of wrinkles and firms skin around the eye. It contains Hyaluronic Acid, a powerful ally in skincare.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. LashFood Phyto‐Medic Eyelash Enhancer

The best products are those with science behind them, and this one has been created to give the appearance of longer, thicker lashes. But it also takes frail and brittle lashes, and help them become healthy and strong!

(Sephora, $78)

18. Shiseido Full Lash & Brow Serum

This high-end serum is worth the investment thanks to its results. It hydrates and prevents lashes from looking thin, and its applicator is flock-tipped, meaning it can reach those smaller areas of your lashes.

(Sephora, $36)

19. DIOR Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer

This lash primer will give tons of texture by coating each lash with a lightweight layer, which acts as a primer under the mascara. The oil serum improves curl and thickness after every application.

(Sephora, $29.50)

20. CoverGirl Exhibitionist Mascara

With CoverGirl's volumizing mascara, lashes are full and defined after just one coat. The formula glides smoothly onto lashes, and has no flaking or smudging after applying.

(Ulta, $11.99)

21. Buxom Lash Volumizing Mascara

This volumizing mascara dramatically defines, lengthens, and lifts for fuller-looking lashes (minus any clumps). It's infused with glossy, patent leather pigments, vitamins, and antioxidants.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

