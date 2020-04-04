20 Best Lash Serums For Thicker, Fuller Lashes

Get fuller, longer lashes.

Not all of us are lucky enough to be born with long eyelashes, making us curious about how to grow eyelashes to make them fuller and thicker. Well, for those of us who are not well endowed with beautiful lashes, there are lash serums meant to stimulate growth and the health.

Sound too good to be true? Sometimes, yes, but many of these actually do work — some by use of special chemicals, others by use of natural vitamins and minerals. (Of course, this really only works if you use it regularly and as directed, so follow the instructions and be patient.)

In the meantime, check out the best lash serums, and you'll have fluttering eyelashes in no time.

Under $50

1. No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum

This No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum with its unique blend of ingredients gives visibly fuller, thicker and darker looking lashes in just 8 weeks (as tested by consumers). Use the serum every night for at least 8 weeks to see results.

(Target, $9.99)

2. Physicians Formula Eye Booster 2-in-1 Lash Boosting Eyeliner + Serum

A lash-boosting complex targets right at the base of lashes while delivering long-wearing, water- and smudge-resistant definition to your eyes.

(Ulta, $11.49)

3. Maybelline Lash Sensational Serum

Fortify and condition lashes with this eyelash serum. Overtime, lashes will seem thicker and fuller, with less fallout during makeup removal. You can get healthier, more beautiful-looking lashes in just 4 weeks.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Eye Cream & Lash Serum

This serum promises smoother lids, softer lines, thicker lashes with its hydra-firming complex. It hydrates and creates thicker, younger-looking eyes. The formula contains glycerin and is opthalmologist tested.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Instanatural Eyelash Enhancing Serum

The Eyelash Enhancing Serum is a powerful formula that gives ordinary-looking lashes a more luxurious appearance. It was created with SymPeptide XLash, a powerful peptide that promotes healthy and longer eyelashes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. ​Rimmel London Lash Accelerator

One of the best options at the price point, it really works! This mascara and lash treatment in one makes lashes appear up to 80 percent longer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Anew Clinical Unlimited Lash & Brow Activating Serum

This is a potent and powerful nightly serum designed to dramatically improve the look of your lashes. The natural and safe formula features an award-winning blend of nourishing peptides and botanicals that stimulates volume in lashes, and visibly improves lash density, supports natural keratin production, and delivers lush lashes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Younique Moodstruck Esteem Lash Serum

Nourishing peptides promote the appearance of stronger and more durable lashes, while a hand-selected cocktail of natural extracts give optimal results. This daily eyelash serum increases lash volume by up to 39 percent, and longer-looking lashes by up to 29 percent after four weeks of twice daily application.

(Younique Products, $24)

9. Vamp Stamp Vise Virtue Eyeliner/Corrector Pen​

The inky liner end (Vise) includes a deluxe lash serum with a water-resistant eye liner formula, perfect for when the tears start flowing. And should you make a mistake due to a stressed out, shaky hand, the corrector side (Virtue) cleans up makeup mishaps and winged whoopsies.

(HSN, $23)

10. It Cosmetics Tightline Waterproof Full Lash Length Black Mascara Primer

Get 12+ hours of waterproof with this formula that lengthens and thickens lashes without clumping, and protects and conditions lashes. This product is also paraben- and cruelty-free.

(Ulta, $24)

Over $50

11. Filorga Optim-Eyes Lashes & Brows

A double formula featuring a booster serum and volumizing care for your lashes and brows, it features a Kera-Extend CX complexion combined with high-dose NCTF, which works to make your lashes and brows appear longer. And the Kera-Maintain CX complex protects them from breaking.

(Nordstrom, $54)

12. Plume Lash and Brown Enhancing Serum

Specially formulated by a master cosmetic chemist to promote the longevity of lash and brow follicles, this serum keeps follicles in a prolonged growth phase, allowing lashes and brows to achieve greater length. It locks in keratin, moisture, and key nutrients to strengthen lashes at the root.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Talika Lipocils Platinum Day/Night Eyelash Booster

Comprised of more than 94 percent natural ingredients, and no prostaglandin analogs, the Lipocils Platinum eyelash duo (one for day, one for night) works naturally and gently to help you gradually score longer, darker, fuller, curvier lashes over time.

(Talika, $122)

14. Envious Lashes Luxuriating Lash Conditioning Serum

This lash serum's natural ingredients and botanical components will help your lashes reach their full potential, creating both density and length. It's highly recommended for eyelash extension-wearing to ensure the strength and health of natural lashes.

(Envious Lash Boutique, $75)

15. Lancer Lash Serum Intense

This lash serum is formulated with advanced polypeptides, plus amino-acid rich fortifying biotin, and panthenol to promote the appearance of stronger, lusher lashes. Pumpkin seed extract — rich in essential fatty acids, zinc, and antioxidants — works to nourish, strengthen, and invigorate.

(Sephora, $150)

16. neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum

Transform the appearance of brittle lashes with this nutrient-rich formula. Engineered to address the weak appearance of lashes caused by aging and everyday beauty routines, this serum delivers benefits beyond conditioning, dramatically improving the appearance of eyelashes within 30 days.

(Nordstrom, $95-$150)

17. LashFood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer

Its powerful, proprietary blend of organic medicinal herb extracts activates lash follicles and supports their natural growth. The patented formulation of organic medicinal ingredients minimizes lash loss and triggers growth.

(Sephora, $78)

18. Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Made with Hexatein 1 Complex, a unique blend of lash- and brow-enhancing ingredients act as moisturizers, conditioners and strengthening agents. They help promote lash and brow durability, shine, sheen and overall healthier-looking appearance.

(Ulta, $50)

19. Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum

This formula has an exclusive triple peptide complex, boosted by vitamins, botanicals and conditioners that support lashes' natural renewal cycle so they look lush, healthy and revitalized. It works on upper and lower lashes, and improves the look of sparse or thinning brows as well.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For Nighttime Lash Treatment

It's a revolutionary, peptide-based nighttime treatment with a Tri-Phase Complex that helps to dramatically enhance the appearance of your natural lash length, thickness, density, and fullness when applied along the lashline.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.