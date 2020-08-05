What Happens On August 27, 2020? Significance Of The Date Going Viral On TikTok

Are you one of the chosen?

If you’re like me, you’ve fallen down the TikTok hole that many of us have been exposed to since the start of self-isolation and quarantine.

TikTok is an app that creators can post videos on for different content under a variety of hashtags. Often things trend on TikTok that don’t reach other social media platforms.

Recently, TikTok was trending with videos surrounded by mystery and mysticism leaving many users asking the same question:

What happens on August 27, 2020?

The viral hashtag #august27 started with user @stfusamantha with an omniscient video in a blue and yellow filter telling users “If this video shows up on your FYP...congratulations you’ve been chosen. Remember the date August 27 it’s important.”

If you’ve seen everyone on TikTok referencing August 27th and are wondering what’s happening on August 27th? What is this? Let me quickly explain. It all started 5 days ago when this girl stfusamantha posted this vid pic.twitter.com/GuoVskAM3g — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 11, 2020

It was later revealed that the TikTok that started a trending hashtag was just a hoax, with @stfusamantha commenting on the video saying that they had no clue the video would blow up, saying in their comments on the video that they were just inspired to make a weird video, there could still be relevance to August 27th.

DISCLAIMER #August27th #August27 apparently this girl started to he August 27th trend on TikTok, it’s just s “joke” and this is what she said about it: pic.twitter.com/BGRjdS2ChR — (@tellemitswinter) July 7, 2020

However, was @stfusamantha onto something with this date?

August 27, 2020 Numerology Meaning

Numerologically there could be some significance…

August is an 8 month; this is known as the Powerhouse. Powerhouse is recognized when you’ve been going through hardships, denoting that you will not overcome but thrive against the obstacles you’re facing.

This could allude that August will be when we start seeing some change in our luck, watching as progress happens that we have been setting up throughout the year. An 8 month could predict that we regain control over the chaos that arises in life. This comes because we cannot tolerate the negativity coming from outside forces.

Breaking down to the actual day, the 27th is a 9 day, speaking to the Humanitarian. Humanitarian speaks to reincarnation as a result of karmic effects. This means that karma will be accounted for on this day. If you have been acting in good faith and using your energy for good, expect to have good karma carry you through your day. The universe will be on your side as long as you’ve been investing yourself in productive ways.

Be sure to complete a few good deeds on the 27th; it is important to set yourself up for your successful future. You want to keep creating good in your life. Practice by creating the good you wish to have.

Finally, when we break apart the year 2020 we are met in numerology with the Manager, in a year 4. This is not only looking at how things work, but how they come into reality. It is important to keep your energy up to fulfill the dreams you wish to see; you can’t just will it into the universe, you must put the work in to create a better reality for yourself.

It is important on this day to keep a clear vision of what you want; speaking in terms of numerology there is potential that if you’ve been working toward a goal you will see a breakthrough on this day.

August 27, 2020 Astrology Meaning

None of the planets will be at a critical degree. This means that there’s no mystical negativity surrounding this day and shouldn’t be a cause for any concern.

The Sun will be in Virgo and the Moon in Capricorn. This is calling for a time of security and grounding to move us forward. Moon in Capricorn is a call to being serious about our approach to work, being reassured by the Sun in Virgo. Stay organized for the day and set yourself up for success.

Looking at both of these methods of understanding, it is clear that there is some significance to this day if you’re expecting a message from the universe to be delivered from your diligent work. If you’re hoping for a jolt of good karma (or fearing negative karma) it can be expected to be delivered on this day.

However, aside from typical astrological phenomena that occur yearly when the Sun and Moon are in this position during an 8 month, we can’t expect anything supernatural to occur on this day. It doesn’t appear that anyone is chosen for any higher good or purpose.

Although this has been proven to be a hoax we can expect karma to unfold on this day and to see a boost in our business.

Focus on yourself during August 27, 2020, and know that the universe will provide you in the same ways she always does.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.